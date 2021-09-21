Popular Nigerian music star, Timi has got some soothing words to relieve recently evicted BBNaija housemate, Saskay

The singer admonished her beauty and lovely character while prophesizing that she will do well in life

Fans have reacted to Timi's comments about Saskay with some of them also wishing the reality star well in life.

Saskay and Yousef were the latest housemates that left the BBNaija Shine Ya Eyes house, the duo were evicted at the last eviction show on Sunday as host, Ebuka announced their names.

Timi Dakolo sends encouraging words to Saskay after BBNaija eviction. Credit: @officialsaskay, @timidakolo

Source: Instagram

Their eviction came as surprise to many and they have been receiving encouraging messages from fans all over.

Saskay got some soothing words from one of Nigeria's finest musician, Timi Dakolo.

Timi admonished and prophesied that Saskay will do well in life in a viral video, he also advised her not to get carried away by the BBNaija's eviction. According to him;

"This Saskay Is such a beautiful awesome human being forget about the eviction you are gonna go well and do well in life."

Watch the video below;

Fans reaction

Timi Dakolo's encouraging video to ex-BBnaija housemate, Saskay has got many reactions from fans of the reality show star, Legit.ng captured some of the comments. Read below;

Diniwe79:

"Is this the Pastor talking about BBN or maybe a musician?"

Rukkybaby23:

"Her beauty capture my heart."

Lizzie_aare:

"This girl is too good."

Deliasinclairsmith:

"One of the best."

Kuswansalome:

"Okay this sure made me smile."

Isskyu:

"She is beauty with brains."

