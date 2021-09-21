A viral video of a shirtless American black man in handcuffs dancing to Davido's hit, IF, while being dragged by the police has hit the internet

Nigerian music superstar, Davido's IF was released in 2019 and has become a global hit, topping charts locally and internationally

The funny video of the arrested carefree American man dancing to the song has been getting fan's reactions

A funny video of a black American man in handcuffs accompanied by two hefty policemen rocking to Davido's monster hit, IF, has got many fans of the Nigerian music star questioning the guts of the arrested man.

An American man dances to Davido's if, while being whisked away by the police. Credit: @ijeomasdiary @davido

The shirtless carefree man was recorded in a short video dancing to the song while officers of the American police whisked him away. Onlookers were stunned by his nonchalance.

Davido's IF was a global hit, and was accepted by many both locally and internationally. It became certified gold in the US, selling 500,000 units and the singer is always thankful for the success of the song.

Check out the video below;

Fans reaction

The viral video has ignited reactions from fans of the music star. Legit.ng captured some of the comments, read below:

Foodie_that_cooks:

"Whatever he did he’ll do it again."

Iamkhatumi:

Definition of all die na die

Blessingokeke_lovedoctor

"Wereey don make up his mind already."

Charmingmukky:

"This is the definition of happiness is free."

Chiomayourfav_:

"When you know where you gonna be kept may be better than your house . If na naija you no go see leg dance sef."

Tunnexl:

"He’s “INNOCENT.”

Menspremiumthrift:

"It feels like he is going on a vacation abi."

Fan sheds tears while watching Davido performance

A Nigerian lady, Annie Onoja, could not control her tears after watching singer Davido perform live at the Yam Festival in London.

The DMW boss performed his hit single, Jowo and Annie could not hold back her tears as she sang along with him.

A number of internet users had mixed reactions about the lady's emotions and they aired their opinion on the viral video.

