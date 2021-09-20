For its determination to always deliver a quality management system, Africa’s B2B events and marketing communications firm, InstinctWave, has received the ISO certification 9001: 2015.

Legit.ng reports that InstintWave, which organises the Nigeria Tech Innovation & Telecom Awards (NTITA) and several other industry awards, now becomes the first event company in West Africa to bag the international standard certification.

The chief executive officer of InstinctWave, Akin Naphtal, expressed joy as the firm bags ISO 9001:2015 Certification. Credit: Akin Naphtal.

Source: UGC

The company, which has its headquartered in the United Kingdom with offices in Ghana and Nigeria, has since its establishment been a catalyst of excellence in providing its wide range of services including event production and management, publishing, marketing communications, public relations, business development and marketing technology.

InstinctWave’s ISO 9001:2015 certificate is in recognition of the company’s unparalleled quality services offered to its wide range of customers in diverse fields globally.

The company can now offer more improved and effective services to its customers, according to its chief executive officer, Akin Naphtal.

Speaking on the certification, Naphtal said the certification is a testimony of the company’s excellent distinctive services offered which stems from their instinctive understanding of the local and global environment to provide innovative alternatives for its clients and partners.

He added that the recognition is one of its greatest achievements, which has lucidly distinguished it from its competitors and placed it on a path of greater professionalism and excellence.

Naphtal attributed the success of the company to the collaborative efforts of its highly skilled staff and management.

He said:

"ISO 9001:2015 is a globally recognised quality management standard developed and published by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO). The certification is obtained through extensive external audits performed by Globus /United Accreditation, a world-class ISO certification organisation and an independent accredited registrar company. The certification aims to enhance customer satisfaction through the effective application of a company’s system.

"The certification provides a model for companies of all types and sizes to use in building an effective quality management system. The standard is based on several quality management principles, including having a strong customer focus, involvement of high-level company management, an outlined process-based approach, and ongoing improvement of the aforementioned approach."

The marketing communication guru also noted that InstinctWave is the organizer of the highly successful Ghana Information Technology &Telecom Awards (GITTA) in its 11th year, Nigeria Tech Innovation & Telecom Awards now in its 5th year, The Africa Public Sector Conference & Awards in its 3rd year.

He noted that it organised Africa Construction and Real Estate Awards in its 3rd Year, MarketingWorld Awards in its 10th Year, Africa Human Resource Innovation Awards in its 4th year and other industry-related events across Africa.

