Schneider Electric, one of the biggest leaders in digital transition and energy management said that organisations need to start prepping for data breaches

The company highlighted areas where organisations need to hedge against data theft and hedge against it

The company said that internet users on the African continent has exploded in the last decade from 81 million to close to 300 million

Schneider Electric, one of the leaders in the digital transition of energy management and automation, has stressed ways firms around the world can future-proof edge capabilities to stop data breaches and support their movement to digital-first connected operations.

According to British Educational Research Association (BERA), Africa has witnessed a surge of internet users.

The big jump in the number of internet users in Africa

The numbers rose from 81 million in 2010 to 294 million in 2019. However, transitioning to digital-first connected operations has its challenges and organizations need to overcome them.

Some of the challenges include physical and cybersecurity concerns, which are high when connecting operations. According to the organisation, there are also issues around the skills of the workforce and reliability as more of the local operations capabilities are directly supported remotely through the connected edge.

Huge data breaches in US worries experts

In 2021, users of the internet in the United States saw approximately 217 million data breaches. Though it is common to see theft with personally identifiable information (PII), the corporates haven’t been spared, particularly as more firms migrate to cloud computing.

Schneider Electric stated that organizations can build capabilities to support their transition to digital-first connected operations by including strong power and connectivity resources early in the edge planning stages, which reduces the risk of downtime.

Research provides solution against data breaches

The company recently introduced outcome of their findings from a recently inaugurated IDC White Paper entitled, 'Succeeding at Digital First Connected Operations', that highlights the power of edge computing in enabling the shift to a digital-first world.

The white paper details responses from over 1,000 IT experts and operations professionals across industrial, healthcare, education, and others as well as a series of in-depth interviews with industrial enterprises.

Respondents were global representatives of firms in the United States, China, Japan, Germany, The United Kingdom, India, and Ireland. The organizations ranges in size from 100 to more than 1,000 employees

Firm moves to address energy deficit in Nigeria

Recall that Legit.ng has reported how energy sustainability in Nigeria has proven a herculean task for successive governments who grapple to tackle the challenge in Africa’s most populous nation.

Available statistics show that Nigeria has the highest energy deficit in the world with about one per cent of the population having access to electricity.

One per cent increase in electricity consumption leads to 1.72 per cent increase in economic growth (Electricity Consumption and Economic Growth, 2021).

