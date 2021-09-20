Popular Nigerian singers, Davido and Seun Kuti recently linked up and Nigerians had series of interpretations for it

Seun has taken to his Instagram page to share a photo he took with the Fem crooner who posed beside him shirtless

Kuti also made a joke about how Davido has promised to give him N1bn out the N30bn in his 30BG gang nickname

Popular Nigerian singer, Davido is known to link up with quite a number of people in the industry and his recent stop was Seun Kuti's.

Kuti took to his Instagram page with a photo of a shirtless Davido who posed beside him like a boxer.

Davido and Seun Kuti strike a pose Photo credit: @bigbirdkuti

Source: Instagram

Despite the fact that Kuti had a shirt on, he left it open as he also made a fist, the display of stomach and chest flaunted the young men's numerous tattoos.

Kuti, in the caption, expressed pleasure at finally meeting Davido and jokingly noted that out of the N30BG in Davido's nickname, he has already been promised N1bn.

The singer also noted that he needs to go out more.

"B I G B I R D x 30BG of which @davido don promise me 1B out of am. It was nice to finally meet the guy. #getthesax and yes I need to go out more."

See the post below:

Hilarious reactions

theonlychigul:

"Yes. You do, we shall push you out."

peruzzi_vibes:

"So na 29BG remain like this."

efewarriboy:

"Una two look alike o. With the head shape and the tattoos."

bustlineyetunde:

"Two of my favourite people."

koffithaguru:

"E con be like tattoo competition."

josh_khalifha0:

"My 2 favs linked up. Glad to see."

ceobanklord:

"Which kind belle be that David?"

