Vincent Sayibu, a 28-year-old Ghanaian CEO of Northwell Group Ghana, has decided to give his employee GHc30,000 (N2,064,410.93)

The recipient, Bismark Buabeng, who is 30 years old, was given the amount that represents GHc1,000 for each year that he has lived

This is happening just a day after the same CEO gave GHc50,000 (N3,440,684.89) to his mother for being there for him every day for the past 28 years

A 28-year-old Ghanaian business owner, Vincent Sayibu, has given his employee, Bismark Buabeng, a whopping GHc30,000 (N2,064,410.93) cash gift just for being loyal to him.

In a video that is shared on the Instagram handle of Ghanaian blogger, Kwame Branding, it is indicated that the CEO has also decided to offer GHc20,000 (N1,376,273.96) as an investment in a Ghanaian business.

According to the young CEO, Bismark Buabeng is 30 years old and he is giving him GHc1,000 (N68,813.70) for each year that the loyal employee has lived.

Vincent Sayibu: 28-year-old Ghanaian CEO Gives his Worker GHc30,000 for Being Loyal to him @kwamebranding

Source: UGC

This is happening just a day after Vincent decided to give his mother a pleasant surprise for being there for him every single day in the last 28 years.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

The heartwarming story that was narrated in a video on popular blogger Kwame Branding's Instagram handle showed that Vincent transferred the money to his mother on his 28th birthday, September 18, 2021.

It is indicated that Vincent decided to reward his mother GHc5.00 per day for all the sacrifices and prayers she has offered for him to be where he is today.

See the video below

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a homeless man, Robert, had not eaten for more than 24 hours, so he approached a complete stranger at a filling station for some spare change.

Instead of Max Zahir obliging the man and giving him what he was asked for, he invited him for lunch at a nearby eatery.

As the kind stranger was ordering for lunch, Robert could not just stop being emotional as he was thanking him.

Source: Legit.ng