Youths will be mobilised against President Muhammadu Buhari if he considers giving any political appointment to Femi Fani-Kayode

This is the position of Chief Ben Adaji, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Jalingo

Recall that Fani-Kayode had some time ago accused the APC as a party that had a mission to Islamise Nigeria and inflict pains on Nigerians

President Muhammadu Buhari might face the anger of some members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) if he makes attempt to give Chief Femi Fani-Kayode any political appointment..

This was disclosed by a chieftain of the party, Chief Ben Adaji, Guardian Newspaper reports.

Adaji vowed to mobilise youths in the party to protest against the president if he considers such appointment. He made this known to journalists in Jalingo, Taraba state.

President Buhari has been asked not to reward Fani Kayode with any political position. Photo: Femi Fani Kayode

Source: Twitter

Adaji who described Fani-Kayode as a “serial betrayer” said he should not be given any special treatment, Sahara Reporters added.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Recall that Fani-Kayode left the APC at its early stage for the PDP in 2014, castigating the APC as a party that had a mission to Islamise Nigeria and inflict pains on Nigerians.

Adaji, who aspired for the House of Representatives seat for Ankpa/Olamaboro/Omala Constituency of Kogi State in 2015 and 2019, recalled that Fani-Kayode, since 2014, disparaged Buhari using unfriendly adjectives as wicked, dead, draconian, dictatorial among others.

He wondered why the same Kayode would go to the Villa to have a handshake with the same president that was dead, deceitful, wicked, anti democratic, incompetent among others.

Legit.ng reported that although he has not mentioned any intention of joining the 2023 presidential race, Femi Fani-Kayode by defecting to APC might just be aiming for something really big at the corridors of power.

First, must be said that the ruling party is known to often reward those who pledge and demonstrate allegiance to its platform.

This being the case, the former aviation minister stands a chance of being rewarded with the APC's presidential ticket ahead of the next general polls or at least allowed to emerge as a running mate to whoever is eventually chosen to become a flagbearer.

Fani-Kayode speaks on allegations that he joined APC for financial reasons

Meanwhile, Fani-Kayode had reacted angrily to insinuations that he defected to the APC for financial reasons.

He also explained why he was not bothered about his past criticisms against President Muhammadu Buhari and the APC administration.

Fani-Kayode officially dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the ruling APC on Thursday, September 16, after years of criticising the party.

Speaking with journalists shortly after his visit to the Villa, Fani-Kayode said he was proud of his decision to dump the PDP for the APC.

Source: Legit Nigeria