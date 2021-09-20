The video of a father and son trying to check results on a school's notice board got Nigerians talking online

In the clip, the father followed his child to the board as he asked him in a matter-of-fact tone to show him his result

Many people who reacted to the video had mixed reactions as some said the father should not have accompanied the student

The video of a man and a student trying to check results on a school's board has generated a lot of reactions on social media.

Gossip Mill Nigeria that posted the video on Instagram said the old man is the father who accompanied his son to check his results.

Many people found the video funny. Photo source: @gossipmillnaija

Show me your results

Speaking in Hausa with a somewhat reprimanding tone, the father asked the son to show him where the result is as the son started searching for his details on the board.

For several seconds, both the father and the son focused on the board. The clip has since generated several reactions on social media.

Watch the video below:

At the time of writing this report, the video has generated over 2,000 comments and thousands of views.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

wald_machala said:

"He must be a stubborn boy and probably he has been siphoning a lot money from papa."

shadeolabanji said:

"E reach to follow o! Cuz these children ehnn."

qualitybeddingsnigeria said:

"Your son self no go no book cause of the way you don maltreat am turn."

pritibae said:

"Going to school doesn't mean everybody will make it in life."

jyromuch_designz said:

"The boy may not be able to find his name on the list today oo."

msverachidera said:

"The result must be dogding their eyes, cos what is all that bending with no success?"

