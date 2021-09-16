BBNaija Shine Ya Eye housemate, Yousef’s fans recently went all out to make sure he remains on the reality show

A video recently made the rounds of hundreds of Yousef’s fans bombarding a voting center just to keep him from leaving the show

A number of Nigerians reacted to the video online and revealed that it reminded them of general elections in the country

BBNaija season six housemate, Yousef’s fans, are not taking any chances when it comes to saving their favorite and they have exercised their right to vote.

Yousef who faced nomination for the umpteenth time was one of the housemates put up for eviction alongside Cross, Angel, Saskay and Emmanuel.

In a new video making the rounds on social media, Yousef’s fans came out in great numbers just to vote for him.

Yousef’s fans come out in large numbers to vote for BBNaija housemate. Photos: @ijeomadaisy

Source: Instagram

The trending clip showed a huge crowd of Yousef’s fans in a voting center as they all wrote down numbers, held their phones and voted to make sure he doesn’t get evicted during the next live show.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

See the clip below:

Social media users react to trending video

The video of Yousef’s fans supporting their fave soon made the rounds and raised a lot of discussion from Nigerians. According to some of them, the video was similar to people voting during general elections.

Read what they had to say below:

Clara_edet:

"If its like this next time,No Hausa will participate. This is Governorship election abeg."

Moshakodaku:

"Arewa people don't joke with anything voting."

Debbysbodystore:

"I told you all. Underestimate Yousef and una go surprise."

Headgurl1:

"Shey Una Dey always ask “who Dey vote for Yusuf “? There u have it guys … some presidency Shiii ."

Naomidavid_:

"I actually really like the guy."

Lewhiz._:

"Hausa dey always support their people to the fullest chai."

Nnotaobase:

"Hausa people and voting ."

Interesting.

Yousef bags mouthwatering deal with German clothing line

Big Brother Naija Shine Ya Eye housemate, Yousef's management have prepared a big surprise for him when he finally exits the show.

An official statement on his page revealed that he has been signed as a top model to a Germany and Nigerian based clothing brand.

According to the statement from the brand's CEO, Yousef has proven himself in key areas that will benefit the brand and the world.

Source: Legit