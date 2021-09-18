Actress Tonto Dikeh has sounded a strong note of warning to colleagues trolling her on Instagram with fake accounts

The actress also directed her grievances towards those who are connecting her to controversial IG blog, Gistlovers

Tonto made it clear that being born-again has no bearing on her crazy side as she would squarely deal with anyone she lays her hands upon

Actress Tonto Dikeh is not taking lightly to those peddling false rumours about her connection to controversial Instagram blog, Gistlovers.

Tonto Dikeh issues warning to colleagues trolling her with fake accounts. Photo: @tontolet

Source: Instagram

The actress stated that she has made it clear in the past that she doesn’t know the individual behind the blog and only follows up with their activities just like every other social media user.

Tonto went on to shade her colleagues with verified Instagram pages who are trolling her on the social media platform with fake accounts.

According to her, some of these people are of the opinion that she has gone broke hence the relationship with the controversial blogger.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

The mother of one made it clear that she doesn’t want to be stressed else she would expose private messages from her DM folder. Tonto added that being a born again Christian has no bearing on her crazy size.

"I will deal with anyone who comes to me, so y’all keep streaming the fake accounts ..If I catch you we die together and that’s On your parents grave….And I’ll always still remain the #jesusgirl If you are born well enough write with your real accounts, a different portion of her call-out note read."

See below:

Fans, colleagues react

The post from the actress stirred reactions from many in her comment section. Read what some of them had to say below:

monicafriday1 said:

"caption destroyed my keypad Na who know man dey kill man. Anybody wey near you, dey cut you , and blow breeze put! May God put permanent separation between you and them. IJN."

sotayogaga said:

"Lie no good. Can i do a day without going on gistlover page? I be customer too for there!!! If dem post me, i read my story waka jeje . If dem post another person too, i read waka comot!"

1st_chidiuso said:

"Most of these Celebrities are the one even fuelling gistlover with amebo pass hiding under a fake page, one was caught one time."

assymelempire said:

"Mama sometimes just give us the order to help you nauuu....we don't like you stressing ooo."

onuhchisomm9 said:

"The person dat is stabbing u at ur back is desame person dat is giving u an handkerchief to wipe your tears."

dantemmy said:

"I feel you girl. I'm like that too and people will say "ain't you a Christian"? Well I am, but I am from the south side of the kingdom, don't mess with me."

Tonto Dikeh responds to fan who asked her to be strong

Some days ago, Legit.ng reported that Tonto Dikeh declared herself as the definition of strength after a fan tried to console her.

The fan had commented on the actress’ post, begging her to be strong after she recently spoke on being controversial.

However, Tonto replied by saying that the fan’s kind of comment is not welcome on her page and that she is what God’s bounce-back looks like.

Source: Legit