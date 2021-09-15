Popular Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh, has declared herself as the definition of strength after a fan tried to console her

The fan had commented on the actress’ post, begging her to be strong after she recently spoke on being controversial

However, Tonto replied by saying that the fan’s kind of comment is not welcome on her page and that she is what God’s bounce-back looks like

Controversial Nigerian actress, Tonto Dikeh, has corrected a fan who decided to console her on social media after her recent relationship troubles.

The movie star, who recently spoke during a TEDX talk about being controversial and using it to her advantage, posted the video of her speech on Instagram.

A concerned fan then took to the actress’ comment section to share some encouraging words. The fan advised Tonto to stay strong and not be bothered by what others say about her.

Tonto Dikeh replies fan who told her to stay strong. Photos: @tontolet

However, Tonto did not seem to appreciate the comment and proceeded to correcting the fan.

According to the mother of one, the fan’s kind of comment was not welcome under her post. Explaining further, Tonto added that she wasn’t staying strong for anybody because she is the definition of strength and what God’s bounce-back looks like.

See their exchange below:

Nigerians react

Tonto’s reply to the fan’s well-meaning message soon made the rounds and some internet users shared their thoughts on it.

Read what some of them had to say below:

Bbsandy_zikky:

“Lowkey those people consoling her are happy that she is in such state now. Eye service everywhere .”

_Kamara_esther:

“Let her breath.”

Samanaomisesay_:

“This is her problem acting as if nothing gets to her. People should be sorry for her since she’s super woman twww.”

Callme_osinachi:

“She’s obviously in pain .”

Randomfindsbox:

“When u were crying on the leaked tape you dint quote the Bible o .”

Shadybillz147:

“Tonto Can Transfer Aggression eh Lol hahahahahahahhaha.”

Interesting.

Bobrisky trolls ex-bestie Tonto Dikeh after breakup with Kpokpogri

Controversial Nigerian crossdresser, Bobrisky, recently mocked his former best friend, Tonto Dikeh, with series of posts on social media.

It is no longer news that Tonto’s messy breakup with her Delta politician boo, Prince Kpokpogri, led to series of reactions from internet users including Bobrisky.

In now-deleted posts on Instagram, Bob made sure to troll his former friend over her failed relationship.

In one post, the crossdresser noted that people who were fond of dropping motivational quotes on social media were the ones in frantic search of husbands. Bobrisky advised that Tonto use her quotes on herself.

