I Will Return Leading The Pack: Tonto Dikeh Shares Fierce Message Amid Drama With Ex-Boyfriend Kpokpogri
- Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh, has passed a strong message in the midst of ongoing controversy with an ex-lover, Kpokpogri
- The minister of happiness as she fondly brags vowed to bounce back on top no matter the situation
- Fans have flooded her comment section with lovely messages ad kind words as they rally support for her
Beautiful Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh, has shared a lovely throwback picture of herself with a strong message to anyone who cared to listen.
She is waving off the lingering blackmail, arrest, court actions and other controversial saga involving herself and ex-lover Kpokpogri, that has dominated her space in the last couple of weeks.
The actress has been in a logjam with Kpokpogri over allegations of blackmail against her, failing to return her properties in his possession and not paying back the money he owed her.
A report had earlier circulated that the DSS arrested Kpokpogri over allegations of blackmail and he debunked it almost immediately by going live on Instagram to squash the rumour.
Tonto is not wallowing in all the drama, as she sent a strong message with a stern warning. Read below:
"THROW ME TO THE WOLVES AND I WILL RETURN LEADING THE PACK… #MAMAAFRICA #RADICAL4JESUS #MAMAKING#MAMADEPAPA #MRMOM #OBA #HON. Minister of Happiness."
Check out the post below:
Fans reactions
Fans of the movie star have trooped to her comment section to compliment her beauty and boldness. Legit.ng gathered some of the comments she got on the post.
Heisam001:
"Best revenge is not just success, it's Tonto Dikeh, its her strength for me."
Wendys_attractions:
"We know! dem nor reach."
Jiagzempirenstores:
"Beauty from heaven."
Divinitywordship: Chai this dress MEENNN
"i_am_chidinma25: The only alpha king I know."
Nkechinyere_nne_ndubuisi:
"That is the spirit of the one whom God is protected. Keep soaring high my dearest."
Bobrisky calls Tonto Dikeh a pretender
Legit.ng earlier reported that crossdresser, Bobrisky called out his former bestie Tonto Dikeh by branding her a pretender. He revealed that her fans are being deceived by her niceness on social media and she would soon show her true colours to most of them.
Bob declared that he does not care what people think about his posts on Tonto and he won't stop exposing her.
The crossdresser stated that the actress can only pretend to be who she is not to her followers. He added that she knows she is a devil who treats people like they are nothing.
