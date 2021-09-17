Emmanuel Mbaji Mruu first shared Salim's photos online and asked Kenyans of goodwill to come through for the young scholar

Well-wishers came through in a major way and saw to it that Salim and his family get a complete solar system

The good news was made public by Gift A Girl Child Initiative's Diana Chitsaka Mwangala who shared photos on Facebook

Salim Khamis, a Grade Six pupil from Jola Urabi Primary in Shanzu who was captured on camera doing his homework under street lights has received help from well-wishers.

The boy was spotted by Mbaji Mruu doing his homework under street lights. Photo credit: Emmanuel Mbaji Mruu.

Source: Facebook

Homework under street lights

Legit.ng has learnt that Salim and his family on Friday, September 17, received a solar system, courtesy of the contributions from well-wishers.

According to Gift A Girl Child Initiative's Diana Chitsaka Mwangala, Salim received a solar panel, a battery, switches, sockets, an inverter and bulbs to help him and his siblings study and complete their homework even at night.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Sharing the good news to Kenyans through Facebook, Diana posted photos of himself alongside environmentalist Emmanuel Mbaji Mruu who first shared Salim's photos online at an electricals shop buying the aforementioned items.

Help at last

Diana thanked all the well-wishers who contributed to the worthy course.

The lady said:

"So far Soo Good we purchased a solar system. Solar panel, battery, switches, sockets, inverter, bulbs. Our boy is going to have free lights throughout. He can be able to study at home without any difficulties. God bless you abundantly my good friends and family for the support. Diana Chitsaka, Team Leader And Founder GIFT A GIRL CHILD INITIATIVE."

The lady also shared photos of herself officially handing over the items to Salim's family at Shanzu.

Diana added:

"I delivered the solar system to the boy's mother. The boy was still at school. Thank you my Facebook friends for always standing with me in supporting our vulnerable children. May you not lack may the Lord fill the gap you left when you gave for the boy's support. Thanks, Guys I NOW DECLARE the fund drive CLOSED. Thank you guys barikiweni sana."

Man finds poor boy studying under streetlight at night and changes his life for good

Legit.ng previously reported that a young boy brought good fortune to his family and school after he was captured by CCTV in his community studying under a streetlight.

Víctor Martín Angulo Córdoba from Peru resorted to doing his homework under the streetlight because his family's home lacked electricity.

Victor's determined effort caught the eye of many persons after it went viral including the city's Mayor Arturo Fernández Bazán.

Source: Legit