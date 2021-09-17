Nigerian striking doctors may be heading back to work immediately as the country's industrial court has asked them to resume work

The doctors have been on strike since Thursday, August 12 sparking outrage from Nigerians who depend on their services

The resident doctors association is yet to react to the decision of the industrial court as of the time this report was published

FCT, Abuja - Channels Television is reporting that the National Industrial Court, NIC has ordered resident doctors to suspend their strike action and go back to work immediately.

According to the report, all parties have also been asked to return to the negotiating table.

The Buhari-led government has been negotiating with the striking doctors for weeks to no avail. Photo credit: Aso Rock Villa

Justice Bashar Alkali made the order on Friday, September 17 while ruling on an application by the federal government.

The court held that there is no amount of money that will compensate for the loss of lives in the circumstances since the doctors have been on strike since Thursday, August 12.

All eyes are now on the striking doctors to see if they will obey the ruling of the industrial court sitting in the Federal Capital Territory.

Vanguard newspaper had earlier reported that the doctors agreed to sign a Memorandum of Understanding, with the federal government so as to suspend their strike action.

The association reportedly took the position after the case at the NIC, in Abuja.

Striking doctors restate Trust in VP Osinbajo

The doctors recently declared that at the moment, their only hope in government meeting their demands is Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

The vice president waded into the lingering issue recently and leaders of the doctors' union said he has been helpful so far.

Osinbajo was recently appointed as the chairman of the health reform committee of the federal government.

Osinbajo heads health sector reform committee

Recall that President Muhammadu Buhari had, on Monday, September 6 approved the setting up of a health sector reform committee.

The committee is expected to commence the development and implementation of a health sector reform programme for Nigeria.

The committee headed by Osinbajo has members drawn from private and public sector health care management professionals, among others.

