@nigel_waleazy, a man on social media, has counseled men to focus on one woman who is God-fearing and serious in life

According to him, just this simple decision is capable of solving over 95% of a man's problems

A number of men who saw this tweet went into the comment section to share what prevents them from applying the piece of advice

A young man who is identified on social media as Nigel Mwatseteza with the handle, @nigel_waleazy, has offered a great piece of advice to men, and it is pulling out some of their deepest concerns in the comment section.

Nigel Mwatseteza indicated in his recent tweet that almost all of a man's problems will be solved if they can just decide to put everyone else aside and focus on one decent, beautiful, serious, and God-fearing woman.

Nigel's original words

"96,5 percent of any man's problem can only be solved if they don’t chase multiple women but have just one financially stable, goal-driven, power-hungry, God-fearing, prayerful, beautiful, and literate woman," @nigel_waleazy posted.

Men advised to focus on one God-fearing woman & their problems will be solved Credit: @factsandtruths_official

Source: UGC

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

What tweeps are saying

Netizens, particularly the men, had so much to say after reading the gentleman's post.

@0XYGENY, for instance, indicated:

"You think a woman can solve 96.5% of a man's problem? stable income can solve 80.5% of a man's problems."

@poperexy stated:

"Noted. But the problem is can one get all these in one person. Just need to pray for God to give you a good woman."

@shilohchrist9 concurred saying:

"I concur bro, we actually plan our own downfall with all this sniffing every underwear."

@chikomana_j pointed out that:

"I wouldn't want a partner that's power-hungry, power consumes. But ohh well, to each their own."

He did not collect my number

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young lady and social media influencer, Tima Ambali, in a short video posed a serious question to her followers.

The lady said she was left confused when a man she vibed with only dropped her a business card instead of getting her contacts.

After narrating her ordeal, the young lady asked people for advice. She said she really does not know what to do with the card.

Source: Legit.ng