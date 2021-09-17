Nollywood actor Kanayo O Kanayo recently took to his social media page to advise Nigerian youths about living a righteous life

The actor stated that God has his reasons for doing things in life, including allowing wicked people to live long

Kanayo's post gathered mixed reactions from Nigeria as some people made jokes about sacrifices while others hailed him for speaking the truth

Actor Kanayo O Kanayo shared words of wisdom with his fans and followers on social media recently.

According to the thespian, not every old person has longevity in their lineage as God may be preserving them for punishment.

Kanayo O Kanayo advises Nigerian youths. Photos: @kanayookanayo

Source: Instagram

Not every old person has longevity in his lineage

Using the people in civil service as an example, the actor said when they are in power, they act like they are going to be there forever.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

He said:

"Do you think everybody who is old has longevity in his lineage? I think otherwise. Some people are kept by God to serve out their punishment of what they did when they were younger. When you see some old men around you, don't think it's longevity. God is punishing them for what they did to humanity, to people's wives when they were reigning. Be careful of what you do when you are within the ages of 25 and 45."

Watch him speak below:

Nigerians react to Kanayo's post

queennenye1991:

"Daddy thank you."

georgeojechi:

"Words of wisdom."

ifyrhemasolomon:

"Thank you sir❤️"

borgabobotv:

"King."

sauceprince1:

"This man speaks FACT always. He made good sacrifices thats why he’s still relevant till date. He’s a Living legend."

__kofoworola_:

"Daddy abeg all this one no dey do me o I wan do rituals abeg."

oraclegrm:

"Me thinking he was to give money ritual tips."

Actor Kanayo O Kanayo plays Whot with his kids

Kanayo shared a cute video with his three handsome sons as they played a game of Whot. Noting that he paid the house rent in Aba with Whot and Drafts, the actor said his children are trying to cheat him.

The actor disclosed that his kids said number 14 is hold on and 1 is wait. According to him, 14 is general market and 1 is hold on, while arguing that 8 was not in the picture during his own time.

Kanayo then asked his fans if 8 was in the picture when they were playing Whot, adding that his sons think he's an old man.

Source: Legit