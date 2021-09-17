Whitemoney's fans are excited again following the restoration of his deleted official Instagram page

The fans were left frustrated when the account went down a few days ago but a backup page emerged to tentatively keep fans together

The restored account in its first post appreciated the fans for all the supports and promised that it is back and stronger

Fans of BBNaija Shine Ya Eyes housemate, Hazel Oyeze Onou popularly known as, Whitemoney were disappointed when they couldn't locate their favourite's page on Instagram

This stirred suggestions that the account was reported by people who are out to distract him and his handlers from winning the reality show.

Instagram restores Whitemoney's account. Credit: @whitemoney

Source: Instagram

A backup was account quickly circulated to keep fans alive while his handlers promised work is going on in the background to get the deleted official account back.

They wasted no time to get the over 700k followers account back alive. The restored account appreciated fans for all the support and asked fans to show love from where ever they are with their country flags.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

"Good morning Moneygeng It's no doubt we are back and stronger now. Today, we want to acknowledge all MoneyGengs round the world. Drop a comment with your country name and flag."

See the post below:

Fans react

As expected, fans flooded the comment section to show their excitement. Legit.ng captures some of the things said in the comment section. check below;

Luchydonalds:

"The only white money."

Adakarl1:

"Mozambique ‍♀"

Oghenekaroitene:

"Mazi for 90M."

Lovable_apparels:

"Back and stronger forever! Money geng, we die here. so proud of our chief Daddy. Nigeria."

Luchyfood:

"This handler you need a special award."

Blessing_iye: Whitemoney:

"for the money. We will keep growing higher and before he comes out, we will get him to 2Million followers. Proudly 9ja."

Djspicey:

"Who dey... Money GenG"

Gold_naturals_body_affairs:

"I'm from UAR we never design flag."

Rebecca.thibeletsa:

"South Africa."

Duppy_conquerer:

"Misty straight from Ghana."

Instagram delete Tunde Ednut's page

Some months ago, Legit.ng reported that Nigerian popular entertainer Tunde Ednut lost his over 2 million followers Instagram page that has become a go to place for biggest gist in the country.

It was gathered that Tunde lost his page after an internet user reported the page as spam since 2018.

Tunde's long term foe, Speed Darlington mocked him during the hard times, insisting that he felt his account was untouchable because it was verified and he used it to bully a lot of people online.

Source: Legit.ng