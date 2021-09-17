A man in the United States hired someone to end his life so his son could collect $10 million dollars (N4,122,300,000) in life insurance

Alex Murdaugh was shot as instructed but he survived it and admitted to conspiring to take his own life

The 53-year-old man faces charges of insurance fraud, conspiracy to commit insurance fraud and filing a false police report

A South Carolina lawyer identified as Alex Murdaugh has been arrested after arranging for his own killing so his surviving son could collect $10 million dollars (N4,122,300,000) in life insurance.

CNN reports that, Murdaugh, whose wife and son were killed in June, was arrested on Thursday, September 16.

Alex Murdaugh hired someone to kill him so his son could be given a whopping sum of money in life insurance. Photo credit: CNN

The charges against him

Legit.ng gathers that Murdaugh faces charges of insurance fraud, conspiracy to commit insurance fraud and filing a false police report.

The killings of his wife and son have not been solved yet, and Murdaugh has denied being responsible.

Hiring a former client to kill him

Murdaugh admitted to hiring a man to kill him so his son could get the life insurance. A man identified as Curtis Edward Smith, a former client of Murdaugh, was said to have pulled the trigger on September 4, but the plan failed.

According to Yahoo News, the 53-year-old told 911 that he was shot in the head while changing a flat tyre and that the shooting caused only a "superficial" wound.

Hampton County Magistrate Judge Tonja on Thursday, September 16, set a $20,000 (N8,244,600) personal recognisance bond.

Social media react

Many social media users soon flooded the comment section of the post to share their thoughts.

@enantiodromian said:

"So he survived his own…murdaugh??"

@dawnish.girl wrote:

"That’s a nice dad… I wonder why he didn’t want to live anymore."

@epicpol.ng commented:

"Wow! He must have REALLY loved his son. Wish I had a father who cared."

@godfada_ghankay said:

"Things we do for money.."

@cafecitofix wrote:

"His last name is murder like Ja Rule would say it."

US rapper sentenced to 99 years in prison

Legit.ng previously reported that Chicago rapper, Qaw’mane Wilson, was sentenced to 99 years in prison after paying a hitman to murder his own mother to enable him have access to her bank accounts and life insurance.

Eight months after his mother was shot to death, the budding rapper, also known as Young QC, rolled up to a Chase bank in Chicago in his Ford Mustang.

Qaw’mane Wilson, wore a leopard-print jacket as he walked slowly out of a customised car with gull-wing doors, and explained to the video camera that he was about to withdraw thousands of dollars from his bank account.

