Mellan Njeri can now go back to Kihumbu-ini Girls Secondary School in Kenya and sit her exams without worries

This is due to the fact that well-wishers came forward and cleared her fee balance, as well as offered to support her education until she clears high school

The good news comes a day after the form two student was pictured trekking across Nairobi with a placard requesting help with fees

A day after Legit.ng carried the story of Mellan Njeri who was forced to walk through Nairobi's city streets with a placard pleading with well-wishers to help her raise school fees, she has received help.

Clad in full school uniform, the teenager moved from one street to the other hoping to raise the school fees arrears of KSh 29,000 (N108,550.53) required for her to be allowed back into school.

A family has taken it upon themselves to see her through high school Photos: Dennish Ochieng/Ndungu Nyoro.

Source: Facebook

Njeri is a form two student at Kihumbu-ini Secondary School in Murang'a county, Kenya.

As of yesterday afternoon, her efforts had not paid much though as she had not raised more than KSh 500 (N1,871.56)

That, however, is all be behind her as well-wishers led by Ndungu Nyoro have today come together to contribute towards the teenager's needs.

Well-wishers come through

In a post on his Facebook page, the philanthropist revealed that he has received funds that will go towards clearing the balance so that the girl sits for her upcoming exams without worries.

He disclosed that he had KSh 30,000 (N112,293.65) from one Dave Kim Kioko, which was enough to sort the arrears.

"We have also received KSh 10,000 (N37,431.22) from a friend in the diaspora towards the same, and another friend also sent KSh 5,000 (N18,715.61)," he wrote.

The good news does not end there as it emerged that the Affecto family had committed to seeing the brave girl clear high school.

In his words, that is a journey of friendship and faith that will, hopefully, bring a different story not only to Melanie but also to her mum and younger siblings.

"I pray one day her tears will be turned to tears of joy. Because she will overcome the shame of poverty. Kihumbu-ini Girls please take good care of our champ," he maintained.

Young boy who had taken fowl to school to pay debts bags scholarship

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young boy who had taken fowl to school to settle debts was given scholarship.

Mathews Simiyu, an SS 2 student at Holy Trinity High School in Saboti, Kenya had been sent home and he resorted to carrying a fowl to the institution hoping to be allowed back to class.

According to a report by K24, Simiyu had not paid his school fees for a year and had been asked to bring anything from home that may pay up the arrears before resuming his studies.

He said:

"When I arrived my school head asked me to bring anything to cater for my education and had no option but to bring my mother’s (fowl)for the fees."

