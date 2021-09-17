Big Brother Naija love birds, Jackie B and Michael have taken their relationship outside the BBNaija house

In what seems like their first date night outside the house, a video of Jackie B and Michael's teaser have emerged

Fans of the former housemates are excited about their love life and happy to see them take it outside the house

Former BBNaija Shine Ya Eyes housemates, Michael and Jackie B are not letting their romance end in the house, they have decided to take it outside.

Michael shared what looked like a side view of Jackie B on his verified Instagram page story and fans guesses were right when another video of Jackie B emerged.

Ex- BBNaija housemates, Michael and Jackie B go on first date outside the house. Credit: @michael042sm, @thejackiebent

Source: Instagram

Jackie also posted a short video on her Insta story all dressed for a night out captioning it 'the night is young' with the lyrics of one of Tiwa Savage's popular songs, Somebody's Son featuring Brandy playing in the background.

Both indications pointed out that the reality stars are ready to begin their love affair away from Biggie's instructions.

Check their posts below;

Fans reaction

The fans of the duo have had somethings to say about their new love adventure, Legit.ng captured some of the fans reactions, check below:

Senyygirl_25:

"EMMAROSE tensioning on d inside MICHEALJACKSON tensioning on d outside."

Cianna_____

"Mikool the one that said he wants to get married in 10 year time. She shouldn't waste somebody's daughter time o."

Adorableapril_c:

And my whitemoney Dey kiss picture Michael Dey collect the real one

Star_girl_katie:

"Mikool no sabi Nigerians shaI even had to trace the earrings you upload one side Nigerians go fetch the rest body out."

Miss_eddyjames:

Showmax people Abeg make una update us on emmarose o Biggie is no longer showing my ship.

Melancholeric_

"Shey na MICKEY mouse we go call this ship now abi wetin."

Ogechukwu.maris_sexy_amanda:

"N white is still here dying for who is dying for another, why r men like that, they like person wey dey suffer them, white kuku face queen that love u genuinely u say NO now see."

Jackie B declares she's attracted to Michael

Former BBNaaija housemate, Jackie B has expressed her feelings for Michael using some lovely words to qualify him.

The mum of one confided in Angel when she made her confessions about Michael noting that he is cute, respectful and smart.

She also clarified that the likeness does not mean that they would eventually date or get married, because she doesn't see herself having serious commitment with him.

Source: Legit.ng