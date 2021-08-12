BBNaija Jackie B has expressed her admiration for Michael, saying he’s cute, smart, and respectful

Confiding in Angel that she has an affection for Michael, Jackie B said she admires just having fun with him

The mother of one, however, said she wouldn’t mind sharing a bed with the young man, but that depends on the size of his manhood

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate, Jackie B has stated that of all the male Shine Ya Eye housemates, Michael is the only one she’s attracted to, in spite of their age differences.

Speaking with Angel, the mother of one revealed that even though she’s a year older than Michael, due to his cuteness, she likes him.

BBNaija's Jackie B says she's crushing on Michael. Photo Credit: @official_bbn_michael

Source: Instagram

She clarified that not like they would eventually date or marry, but her likeness for him is not to have a serious commitment with him.

When Angel asked her if she would consider s*x with him, Jackie B said that depends on the size of his manhood.

She, however, noted that the 29-year-old who was newly introduced to the show is smart and respectful.

Watch their conversation below:

Fans react

Jackie B’s conversation with Angel drew reactions from fans who expressed their disappointments at her.

See some of the reactions below:

Eddyremedy07:

“All these girls self dem just select dem put for this house no shame at all.... Lockdown season girls no do reach this one oooo.”

Lizmate94:

“Hmmm very shameful for her to be discussing such with a 21 year old.”

Zuriel_35:

“Wow he has literally been embarrassed on national tv, anything 6inches and above is normal or big d**k.”

Symply_oyin_ola_1:

“Na waiting una dey look for, if is a guy now they will they sl*t shaming her. Pls keep the same energy.”

Starfire_300:

“Ah this guy has small something but it doesn't matter what if he knows how to use it‍♀️.”

Posh_chocolate6:

“If Angel came up with that now heaven will let loose on her. All this pretenders, my son is watching.”

Anastasia_ogochukwu:

“Jackie pls don’t go back to my boma oh, just dey with ur micheal, just 3days and u have noticed his small d**k , I fear who no fear u Jackie.”

BBNaija fans, viewers slam Jackie B

In related news, Jackie B came under fire after saying she would warn Boma not to try anything funny with her for the sake of her son, whom she said might be watching her from home.

She made this known as Boma chose her to be his deputy during his reign as the head of house.

Reacting to her warning, the fans and viewers of the reality TV show, slammed her for always bringing her son to every activity of the house, despite the fact that he shouldn't be watching considering his age.

