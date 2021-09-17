A young man called Nbanga Officer who is not pleased with Queen Nwokoye has reported the actress to Kanayo O Kanayo

Nbanga told actor Kanayo the actress' offence and the punishment that should be meted out to Queen

Many Nigerians found the Nbanga's statement hilarious as they stated that people play too much

Just as veteran actor Kanayo O Kanayo is known for his involvement in ritual sacrifices due to the roles he plays in movies, actress Queen Nwokoye is also known as a no-nonsense woman in movies.

A number of movies have shown the actress beating up her male counterparts and it doesn't seem to please a number of male fans.

A fan tells Kanayo O Kanayo to use actress Queen Nwokoye for sacrifice. Photos: @queennwokoye

Source: Instagram

Fan reports actress Quen Nwokoye to Kanayo O Kanayo

Recently, Queen reposted a photo of herself with her senior colleague Kanayo on her Instagram page. The photo may have been taken while they were on a movie set as it showed the actors seating beside each other.

A young man identified as Nbanga Officer then made a comment on the photo. Nbanga begged actor Kanayo to use the actress for rituals. According to the angry fan, Queen beats men.

In the caption that accompanied the post, the actress jokingly stated that she is shocked by the fan's statement.

Nigerians react

casualbillionaires:

"she’s a real queen. Her reply is so cool."

u_jaynnieglam:

"We play too much in this country."

lx.amara:

"Jokes apart. It’s enough abeg."

censinyhair:

"Such an expensive joke."

oreo_elsie:

"She will soon be used as sacrifice."

amdydaniel:

"Queen is one celebrity that doesn’t have wahala I swear. I love her so much."

the_pretty_one_______:

"We play just too much in this country ooooooo."

If you use me for sacrifice, it will backfire

Kanayo O. Kanayo spent time with indigenous rap musician, Phyno, and he shared a video of their interaction on his official Instagram page.

In the funny video, a third party who was recording the two made a joke about Kanayo using the rapper for sacrifice.

However, Phyno was quick to jump in and add that anyone who tries to use him for sacrifice will face instant repercussions. Kanayo didn’t seem to take offence as they all laughed at Phyno’s comment.

