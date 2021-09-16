Femi Fani-Kayode, the former minister of aviation, has said that he was wrong about his perception of Buhari

Fani-Kayode officially defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Thursday, September 16, at Aso-Rock, Abuja

According to him, President Buhari is a man that one can work with provided one go through the right channels

Aso-Rock, Abuja - Femi Fani-Kayode, the former minister of aviation, on Thursday, September 16, said he was wrong about some of his criticisms of President Muhammadu Buhari's administration in the past.

Legit.ng reports that Fani-Kayode, who was a guest on Channels Television’s Politics Today, attributed his actions in the past to the fact that he did not know the president so well at the time.

Former minister of aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode has finally defected to the ruling APC. Credit: Femi Adesina.

Source: Facebook

He said:

“It is absolutely clear to me that the perception that we had in the past, that many people had, is clearly wrong. We can work together, we can come together, we can build bridges, we can effect unity in this country.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

“A man that I believe would not listen to anybody else in the past, I was quite wrong on that. With his receptive ears, his reception, and those around him; I have seen that definitely, this is a man that one can work with provided you go through the right channels.”

The former minister spoke hours after he met with President Buhari where he was formally introduced as the newest member of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

A former chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and strong critic of the president, explained his decision to return to the ruling party.

According to him, he criticised the president in the past and done that effectively when he felt it was appropriate to do so.

Fani-Kayode said:

“However, having moved closer to him (Buhari) over the last few months, I have discovered a lot of things that I did not know before; there is a lot going on behind the scenes.

“The most important thing is this – if I believe in a certain philosophy or I believe that we should move in a certain direction, and I am getting positive responses when I act from within the family as it were, and do so behind closed doors and ensure that change is effected in terms of policy, the way in which the country is run, the way in which disputes are settled among our various people and in terms of war against terror, and I get positive results on the consequence of my personal contributions at various levels; then I have to respect that."

PDP speaks on former president Jonathan's defection rumour to APC

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) reacted to the rumour that ex-President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

It was reported there have been speculations that the former president is being wooed by the APC ahead of the 2023 elections.

The opposition party said it has not received any official correspondence from for former Nigerian leader regarding the purported defection.

Source: Legit