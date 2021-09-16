A special adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on political matters, Babafemi Ojudu, has reacted to the defection of Fani-Kayode to the APC

Fani-Kayode, a former minister of aviation, was officially welcomed into the ruling party by President Buhari

Ojudu, however, said that he was sad that Fani-Kayode joined the APC after his public criticisms about Buhari's government

Aso-Rock, Abuja - Babafemi Ojudu, a special adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on political matters, is unhappy after Femi Fani-Kayode joined the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The Punch reports that Ojude shared his thought as he described Thursday, September 16, as the saddest day in his political career.

Former minister of aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode has finally defected to the ruling APC. Credit: Femi Adesina.

Legit.ng gathered that he posted the message on Facebook, hours after FFK met his boss at Aso Rock and defected to the ruling party.

Ojudu posted:

“This is the saddest day of my political career."

Ojudu subsequently shared a previous vow by FFK that he would never join APC, adding “I prefer to die than join APC.”

Fani-Kayode is one of the prominent opposition voices in the country and he was a spokesperson for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)’s presidential campaign.

He was led into the president’s office by the caretaker chairman of the APC and Governor of Yobe, Mai-Mala Buni and Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara on Thursday, September 16.

Speaking to State House correspondents after Fani-Kayode’s presentation, Buni quoted the president as describing the defection of Kayode to APC as a welcome development, saying that the president was pleased that the former minister had joined the APC.

Fani-Kayode, who also spoke to the correspondents, said he believed that it was time for him to cross over to join hands with the President in moving Nigeria forward.

He said:

“It is not always negative and when the time is right, we change direction to join forces and join hands to move the country forward.

“Doing this doesn’t mean we are enemies to anybody. Even if we are in another party, the PDP or any other party or group, we can still work together across party, regional, ethnic or religious lines."

