The Christain Association of Nigeria (CAN) has suspended the body's caretaker chairman in Gombe state

Rev. Sunday Congo was relieved of his duty over his congratulatory message to the minister of communication and digital economy, Isa Pantami

Pantami was recently promoted to the professorial cadre at the Cybersecurity at the Federal University of Technology, Owerri

Gombe - For sending a congratulatory message to the minister of communications and digital economy, Isa Pantami, the Christain Association of Nigeria (CAN) has suspended the caretaker committee chairman of its Gombe chapter, Rev. Sunday Congo.

Nigerian Tribune reports that the letter of suspension came after the caretaker committee in Gombe state on September 6, congratulated the minister on his promotion to the rank of Professor of Cybersecurity at the Federal University of Technology, Owerri.

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has suspended Gombe caretaker chairman over a congratulatory message to Pantami. Credit: Isa Pantami.

Source: Twitter

Legit.ng gathered that CAN, in a letter signed by its general secretary, Joseph Daramola, and addressed to the Gombe caretaker committee of the association, said the congratulatory message to the minister is tantamount to a unilateral decision.

He said:

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

“Following the recent publications of your congratulatory message to the minister of communications and digital economy, Dr. Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami, we write to inform you that your actions have generated a lot of concerns amongst members of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN).

“This action of yours in publishing and release made on behalf of the association is tantamount to the unilateral decision of you and overzealousness on your part, which was done without authorization and clearance. It is not only provocative but undermines the CAN NEC Executive. It does not in any way represent their position.

“In view of the above, you are hereby directed to relinquish your position in Gombe CAN executive with immediate effect and hand over all CAN’s property to your next in line in your bloc.

The Punch also reports that the national body of the Christian association said the congratulatory letter was issued without the consent of the mother body.

Daramola’s letter said that Congo's action has generated a lot of concerns amongst members of the Christian Association of Nigeria.

Buhari's minister Pantami becomes Professor of Cyber Security

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that the minister of communications and digital economy, Dr. Isa Ali Pantami, was promoted to a Professor of Cyber Security.

It was reported that Pantami is among seven Readers (Associate Professors) elevated by the governing council of Federal Univerity of Technology Owerri (FUTO) at its 186th meeting.

Pantami, who recently bagged the Security and Emergency Management Award (SAEMA) on Cybersecurity, had lectured on ICT at the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University (ATBU), Bauchi.

Source: Legit.ng