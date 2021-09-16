National Theatre holds roundtable session to reposition, boost revenue drive

The management of the National Theatre, Lagos, has said that the edifice would soon be repositioned

Prof. Sunday Ododo, the general manager of the parastatal made this know on Wednesday, September 15, in Lagos

Ododo said he would do everything feasible to make the National Theatre a cultural parastatal of government

Orile-Ignamu, Lagos - The Professor Sunday Ododo-led management of the National Theatre, Lagos, has expressed its readiness to reposition the iconic citadel of arts and culture.

Legit.ng reports that Ododo, who is general manager of the parastatal on Wednesday, September 16, held a special roundtable on corporate partnership to boost the revenue drive of the edifice in Lagos.

The management of the National Theatre has pledged to reposition the edifice to boost revenue drive.

Source: UGC

The theme of the event is, 'Repositioning and marketing the National Theatre brand in the post-COVID-19 era.'

Addressing the gathering of corporate executives, media moguls and top business echelon, Ododo presented the cultural and creative contents of the parastatal which, he stated, is important to the new thinking and vision of the management of the modern National Theatre.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Ododo further stated that the session was organised to identify representatives of the private sector.

He stated:

“I am happy with the feedback on how our programmes were received. I am glad to know that Mr. Greg Oduntayo - Chairman of R2TV and Miss Bimbo Eso of Evergreen Music Limited are ready to partner with the National Theatre on these new initiatives. They are much impressed that Prof. Sunday E. Ododo and management of the National Theatre is planning, training and putting everything in place so that when the National Theatre is ready we will all be proud of it again.

"We are not relenting in our drive at repositioning the parastatal to fulfill its core mandate of promoting, presenting and preserving the cultural heritage of Nigeria.

"I promise I would do everything possible and feasible to make the National Theatre a cultural parastatal of government, striving to attain its right of place and function in the social and cultural mix of our economy. To this end, we are using this roundtable platform to woo potential partners and prospective collaborators to achieve its goal.”

He added that the event was aimed at placing the cultural edifice in the limelight and ultimately increases its internally generated revenue base while also addressing social inclusion of Nigerian youths for poverty reduction.

According to him, the National Theatre is currently researching and interrogating the best way theatre and films could be made more relevant in Nigerian society.

Ododo stated:

“The National Theatre Radio will commence operations soon. The radio station would be explored to showcase and air Nigeria’s rich, unique and diverse cultures to further enlighten the world.

"Once we have that, we are going to use the radio to promote our culture and to showcase the best in our arts, and promote the artists themselves.

“The stakeholders can partner with the National Theatre to help shape and reposition the trajectory in a profitable and reciprocally beneficial way while contributing to the development of Nigeria’s economic diversification."

Some of the participants at the event include Dr. Edward Olutoke – President Ikeja Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Olayinka Olajumoke, Greg Oduntayo- Chairman of R2TV, Tade Adekunle- Chairman, Keskese Advertizing, Miss Bimbo Eso- Evergreen Musical Company, the General Manager- NAIRDA Limited, Bimbo Adegboye- VACC, Joseph Edgar-CEO, Duke of Shomolu Productions and the General Manager of NTA Channel 10, Lagos.

The participants bore their minds on the repositioning agenda which include Open Theatre; National Festival of Horns and Flutes; Quarterly Public Play Reading; National Theatre Academy; Talent Hunt Project; Sights and Sound of Durbar; Festival of Royal Regalia; National Theatre Monograph Series and Exhibition of Arts and Crafts, Cottage Theatre Development Series, Digital Music and Studio Projects.

FG warns against selling of national heritages

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that that the management of the national theatre, Lagos, reportedly leased out a portion of land within the premises to a private business owner.

It was reported that Lai Mohammed had warned against giving out any portion of the national heritage to individuals.

Speaking at the official handing over ceremony of the edifice to the CBN bankers’ committee, Lai Mohammed stated that the national theatre remains a national heritage and that it should not be ceded to any person or group.

Source: Legit