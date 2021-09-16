The chairman of the Economic and Financial Commission (EFCC), Abdulrasheed Bawa, experienced a health challenge recently at the presidential villa

Emerging reports indicate that Bawa's health issue received sue attention from medical experts in Abuja

The EFCC boss was one of the speakers at the National Identity Day celebration event which held in Abuja

FCT, Abuja - A video footage has emerged showing the moment the chairman of the Economic and Financial Commission (EFCC), Abdulrasheed Bawa, slumped while delivering a speech at the presidential villa on Thursday, September 16.

The footage which was shared on YouTube by Njenje Media TV and on the Instagram page of The will newspaper depicted how the EFCC boss began to feel unwell when speaking at the podium during an event.

A screen grab of Bawa speaking at the National Identity Day celebration event in Abuja. Photo: Njenje Media TV

According to the video, Bawa, during his speech suddenly stopped talking and stood for some seconds without uttering a word.

He later began to feel dizzy then closed his eyes and covered his face with his palm.

According to the footage, the EFCC boss then told his audience that he would stop making his speech then walked off the stage, sat in his chair, and slumped.

The EFCC boss was then immediately rushed out of the hall, accompanied by the minister of communications and digital economy, Isa Pantami.

Watch the video below (move to 4:15 to view the incident)

Meanwhile, the anti-graft commission in a Facebook post said Abdulrasheed Bawa has received medical attention and is due back at his desk.

The EFCC said the clarification became necessary following the incident that occurred at the presidential villa, Abuja.

Before he felt unwell, Bawa was speaking on the importance of digital identification in commemoration of National Identity Day.

In another news, the minister of police affairs, Maigari Dingyadi, has said that the former acting chairman of the EFCC, Ibrahim Magu, is still on the federal government’s payroll.

Dingyadi stated that Magu still earns a salary as a police officer despite his suspension by the President, Muhammadu Buhari.

The Punch reported that the minister made this known on spoke on Tuesday, September 14, when he featured as a guest on Channels Television’s ‘Politics Today’ current affairs programme.

