Mavin Record's boss, Don Jazzy is teasing fans with his dancing talents as he took on members of the famous GGB dance crew

The hitmaker shared a video with the ladies and asked fans to pick who's got the best dance moves

The video has since got fans reactions, with many advising the label boss to stick to beats making and not dabble into the GGB girls' world

Members of the popular Nigerian dance crew, Girls Got Bold (GGB) and ace music producer, Don Jazzy are giving fans some good vibes to ponder on.

Don jazzy in dance competition with GGB dance crew

The GGB crew consists of three young ladies who have appeared in top musical videos as dancers and vixens. They have also performed at top shows and concerts locally and internationally.

One of them is Liquorose who is currently in the BBNaija Shine Ya Eyes house.

The remaining two of the ladies decided to vibe with Don Jazzy to a popular song, and the music producer now wants to know who's got the best dance moves.

Don Jazzy posted the dance video on his verified Instagram page with the caption;

"No no no no don’t lie. Who danced better?

/W @ggbdancecrew @e4ma_ @ellaley_."

See the post as shared below;

Nigerians react

The short dance video has got fans talking. Legit.ng gathered some of the fans reactions in the comment section.

Mister_kareem:

"You put a smile on my face with these videos... God bless you everyday."

Djlambo:

"You actually tried!! Two asun for you."

Judith_sstokes:

"This is your best post."

Ash.ok:

"Lmfaooooo you try!"

Tairany_jewelers:

"This is really cute."

Daive_

"Baba and cruise, Omo don jazzy can't be replaced."

Sydneyiwundu:

"Na everything Don baba sabi do."

Rolles_rm:

Don Jazzy is always a good dancer. No cap."

Risoofficial_:

"You danced better ohh.

Hsbnmore:

"Baba plays too much."

Don Jazzy replies troll

Don Jazzy has been getting criticism from different quarters for trying to dabble into the world of comedy skits making while neglecting his music fans.

Legit.ng reported that the legendary hitmaker responded to trolls who criticised him for featuring in too many comedy skits.

He maintained that skit makers do a lot of hard work to produce what entertains the fans and sighted the instance of how Mr Macaroni managed to get Obi Cubana, Poko Lee and himself on the same skit.

Source: Legit.ng