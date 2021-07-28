Music producer Don Jazzy has addressed naysayers who have been criticising his recent features in social media skits

The media executive noted that it is more than just a skit for the comedians who put in a lot of hard work into the productions

Don Jazzy made a reference to how Mr Macaroni managed to have him, Obi Cubana and Poco Lee in the same place

The Mavins boss’ post stirred mixed reactions from some of his colleagues in the entertainment industry

Music executive Don Jazzy has finally taken out time to address people who have been criticising him for seemingly abandoning music for comedy skits nowadays.

The Mavins boss in an Instagram post explained that a lot of them continue to make ignorant comments without knowing the level of hard work skit makers put into their craft.

Don Jazzy noted that he simply laughs at such people because that is exactly how they miss out on important opportunities.

He said:

"I see a lot ignorant comments like don jazzy Na ordinary skit him Dey do now. I see how some people’s shallow brains won’t let them rate or respect these hardworking skit makers. I laugh at those type of people cos that’s how they carry last."

In a different portion of his post, the producer while watering down the ‘ordinary skit’ narrative made a reference to how Mr Macaroni managed to bring him, Obi Cubana and Poco Lee to the same location at the same time for a skit.

Don Jazzy also made a reference to a yet-to-be-released skit by Viper The Whiper that features singer Davido.

He wrote:

"Now Na ordinary skit @viperthewiper_ don take feature @davido inside skit and they even used a jet."

In conclusion, Don Jazzy advised people to stop dismissing the efforts of skit makers as he has been around them and knows how much work they put into their craft.

See his post below:

Colleagues react to Don Jazzy’s post

The honest take from the ace music producer stirred different reactions from colleagues in the entertainment industry.

Read what some of them had to say below:

do2dtun said:

"If you know the amount of shallow ones laugh to these skits in their closet forgetting it’s more than a smile for these guys that make it. Most of them are not even happy when they disappoint on not creating something new for you guys. its more than a smile for them but sweat, tears and blood. Laugh and drink water.. thanks Jazzy."

mr.jollof_ said:

"We don use skit build house make them still dey look am as ordinary."

janemena said:

"It’s never easy how content creators manage to pull off these things at all….sometimes they get banned from coming into a certain place to act, dance and express themselves but they only see the entertaining because that’s what they chose to put out there. KUDOS TO ALL CONTENT CREATORS. IF E EASY, ABEG DO AM."

drdolorofficial said:

"There’s so much more to learn from Don Jazz. Me I’m NetflixING on his page daily."

gedoni said:

"@donjazzy trust me; your angels increase in number by the day. What you do for young talents is out of this world. God bless you egbon."

Don Jazzy features in seven different skits

Some weeks ago Legit.ng compiled a report highlighting the several Instagram comedians that Don Jazzy has supported by being a part of their comedy skits.

The list featured comedy skits by Taooma, Mr Macaroni, Broda Shaggi among others.

In one of the hilarious videos, Don Jazzy played a role that required him to kneel down for comedian Craze Clown.

