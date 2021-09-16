While the craze for the trending crate challenge hasn't subsided, a new tend seems to be around the corner already and is being tried out by people

Dubbed the Ultimate Trust challenge, this trendy task involves a lover making steps out of chairs while carrying his or her partner

Mixed reactions have trailed a video of two young lovers trying out the challenge with many describing it as risky

Social media users have reacted to a new internet challenge set to become the new trend after the one involving crates.

The new trend named the Ultimate Trust is quite different from the Crate challenge.

The new challenge involves the use of chairs Photo Credit: Screengrabs from video shared by @krakstv

Source: Instagram

While the latter involves the use of crates, the former requires chairs and two partners usually a make and a female.

One of the partners walk on the chairs as in climbing steps while carrying the other on the back.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

A video capturing two young lovers doing the new challenge was shared on Instagram by Kraks Tv and this stirred mixed reactions.

Social media reacts

@jay4ril remarked:

"But I have very big yansh and my skinny bf will start to complain before we start."

@rola_sax27 commented:

"Crate challenge wey una do never tire u, una still carry chair dey do challenge. @abiodun_tola recreate with Korede I wan chop akara "

avalonokpe said:

"Dis one no go work for Nigeria. Na carpenter wey build the chair go mess am up"

emekaamakeze wrote:

"Can you trust your chair to hold your weight and the weight of your partner?"

blacc_nyt reacted:

"Fracture, dislocation, spinal cord injury, cracked skull, major and minor bleeding, internal organ perforation by broken wood pieces, damage to any parts of the face (eyes, mouth, tongue, ears, broken nose), broken jaw, brain damage, coma and possible death. But... you only live once yh??‍♀️‍♀️"

Man does crate challenge with bicycle

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man had done the crate challenge with bicycle.

In a video shared on Instagram by @krakstv, the man was spotted atop the crates with a bicycle. Onlookers could be seen recording the exercise and cheering him on.

Unfortunately for him, he hadn't gone any step down the crates before he crashed to the floor with the bicycle. Despite the fall, he still raised his arms in triumph amidst cheers from the crowd that had increased in number.

Source: Legit