It is no new thing for fans of BBNaija stars to shower them with gift which is what Shine Ya Eye star, Boma recently got

The reality star shared a photo of a tray of small chops, alcohol flask, and a five tier money cake his fans sent to him

Boma's post has sparked reactions with a number of people saying that fans couldn't have given him such meagre gifts

Fans of Big Brother Naija ex-housemates go over and out to buy them gifts, some go as far as gifting them houses and buying expensive rides.

Shine Ya Eye ex-housemate, Boma recently had his share of the fan love and he took to social media to flaunt it.

Nigerians laugh at Boma's gifts Photo credit: @gistspill/@thebomaakpore

Source: Instagram

The reality star showed off his gifts displayed on a table which consists of a five tier money cake, a small tray of small chops, alcohol flask, a portrait and a card.

Boma thanked his fans alle the Bravehearts and appreciated their love.

See the post below:

Nigerians react

Boma's post generated hilarious comments online, while some people say the gift was from Boma to himself, others mocked his fanbase.

Read some of the comments sighted below:

i_am_tomi_:

"From Boma to Boma."

ada______pax:

"Na lie, na boma buy am."

laurettaopeyemi:

"Audio fans."

prescioustess:

"As always scripted."

mz_pinkett:

"Which foolish fans be that? Audio fans. Mtchew."

fortunate_mary:

"Why didn't he take pictures with the fans that presented this? Audio fans."

posh_durl:

"This one doesn't look like fans doing. It's possible he gifted himself those."

st.mari_am:

"Ahh Boma sack you fans."

Boma speaks on intimate activities with Tega

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) ex- housemate, Boma Akpore, once again cleared the air about some misconceptions trailing his relationship in the house with married ex-housemate, Tega Dominic.

In his clarification, Boma stated that the comment about fishy smell from Tega's body part only came to be during a game played by the housemates.

On allegations of sleeping with her, Boma maintained that people are only jumping on assumptions of what they think happened under the duvet.

