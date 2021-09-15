A young girl with the Instagram handle @callmesalle has wowed many social media users with her lovely voice after singing in a heartwarming video

The girl shared the video on her Instagram page and many couldn't stop commending her angelic voice that warmed their hearts

@callmesalle has further proven that Nigeria is home to a lot of talented individuals waiting to take the world by storm

A 17-year-old Nigerian girl has warmed people's hearts on social media with her angelic voice after hopping on a beat and singing beautifully well.

In a cute video she shared on her Instagram page, @callmesalle, the young girl was asked to hop on a beat for a freestyle.

The young girl wowed social media users with her angelic voice in a video that warmed the hearts of many. Photo credit: @callmesalle

Source: Instagram

The girl, who could be seen with an empty tray, sang like a professional artiste and impressed those capturing her on camera.

Before the girl started singing, she was asked if her parents knew she could sing, but she said they were not aware.

As the beat started playing, she wasted no time to show people the stuff she was made off which got one of her interviewers screaming.

Sharing the video, she wrote:

"Please Support the Poor Girl."

Nigerians online are impressed

Many Nigerians were impressed with the girl's talent and they flooded the comment section of the post to commend her.

@snipes7_7 said:

"You’re not poor my dear. You’re a super STAR."

@shegsofficial wrote:

"No worry ur story has changed from today God bless you."

@soniahairwayzz commented:

"May God lead you through the right path good luck."

@jkbankz said:

"@donjazzy come take your second Ayastar."

@ifeyco_records_official wrote:

"Much love sister."

