It will no longer be business as usual for abusive landlords when the new Lagos Tenancy Bill becomes law

The new Bill contains some serious sanctions for landlords who abuse tenants and use arbitrary eviction tactics

Lagos residents have hailed the new Bill, calling it a win-win for both landlords and tenants

The Lagos State government has moved to curb illegal evictions, landlord harassment and arbitrary rent hikes with a new legislative proposal designed to reset the balance between landlords and tenants.

The Executive Bill, titled The Lagos State Tenancy and Recovery of Premises Bill 2025, has been forwarded to the Lagos State House of Assembly for consideration.

Rising complaints trigger legislative action

If passed into law, the bill is expected to significantly reshape the rental housing market in Africa’s largest city, where steep rent increases and forceful evictions have become increasingly common.

The proposed law follows a surge in complaints from residents across the state. Tenants have reported being locked out of their homes, having doors broken, roofs removed or being forcibly chased out during rent disputes.

State officials say the bill is aimed at restoring order, protecting tenants from abuse and providing clearer rules for landlords, many of whom have relied on self-help measures to resolve disputes.

Court orders now mandatory for evictions

One of the most significant provisions of the bill is the requirement that landlords must obtain a valid court order before evicting any tenant. This marks a major shift in landlord-tenant relations in Lagos.

The bill criminalises all forms of forceful eviction, intimidation and harassment.

This includes the use of threats, agents or thugs to pressure tenants into leaving a property.

According to a Vanguard report, landlords who deliberately disconnect electricity or water supply, remove doors or roofs, or take any action that disrupts a tenant’s peaceful occupation of premises risk prosecution under the proposed law.

Section 10 of the bill expressly prohibits landlords from interfering with a tenant’s “quiet and peaceable enjoyment” of rented premises.

Heavy fines and jail terms for offenders

To deter violations, the bill introduces strict penalties. Section 43 provides that any landlord who attempts to eject a tenant without a court order, alters a building to force eviction, threatens or molests a tenant, or damages a tenant’s property commits a criminal offence.

Offenders face a minimum fine of N1 million, a jail term of up to six months, or both upon conviction.

Courts to decide on rent hikes

Beyond evictions, the bill also addresses arbitrary rent increases. Section 33 empowers courts to determine whether a rent increase is reasonable.

In making this assessment, courts may compare rents in similar locations, review evidence presented by both parties and consider the special features or condition of the property.

This provision is expected to offer tenants relief in a market where rent hikes of up to 200 per cent have been reported.

Faster dispute resolution

To reduce prolonged disputes, the bill introduces accelerated tenancy proceedings.

Sections 20 to 24 allow cases to be initiated through originating summons, with hearings fixed within 14 days.

Courts may sit on weekends and public holidays, conduct virtual hearings and refer parties to mediation. Mediation under the bill is capped at 30 days to prevent delays.

Tighter rules on service charges and deposits

The proposed law also tightens the regulation of service charges and security deposits.

Landlords will be required to provide tenants with a detailed account of how service charges are used every six months.

Security deposits must be refunded at the end of a tenancy unless there is clear evidence of damage to the property, further strengthening tenant protections.

If passed, the bill is expected to bring greater certainty, fairness and accountability to Lagos’s tense rental housing market.

