The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) has released a fresh set of petrol pump prices across its retail outlets nationwide.

Information gathered by Legit.ng showed that residents in Abuja now pay N835 per litre lower than Lagos rate of N840 when buying petrol at NNPC retail outlets as at Friday, December 19.

The new petrol price follows Dangote’s decision to cut ex-depot prices to N699 and implement a N739 retail price at partner filling stations.

Punch reports that MRS, one of Dangote’s partners, has already adopted the new pump price. To remain competitive, NNPC has also adjusted its petrol prices.

New petrol prices at NNPC retail outlets

The most expensive state to buy petrol at NNPC filling stations ahead of Christmas is Gombe, where the pump price is N965 per litre. Niger State follows closely, with petrol averaging N955 per litre, while Zamfara recorded about N945 per litre.

Sokoto and Kaduna also featured among the higher-priced states, with pump prices of N930 and N925 per litre, respectively.

In the South-South and South-East regions, petrol prices are largely around the N900 mark. Motorists in Akwa Ibom, Borno, and Cross River will pay about N910 per litre, while Ebonyi recorded N908 per litre.

Several states, including Abia, Adamawa, Anambra, Enugu, Imo, Kano, and Taraba, sold petrol at roughly N905 per litre.

States with relatively moderate prices included Edo and Oyo, where petrol sold for about N890 per litre, while Ogun, Ondo, Osun, and Rivers recorded average prices of N895 per litre.

In Benue, NNPC sells petrol at N875 per litre, making it one of the cheapest states to buy petrol.

Also, Kwara State recorded one of the lowest prices nationwide at N850 per litre, reinforcing Abuja’s position as the cheapest market among major consumption centres.

Snapshot of the new petrol prices arranged from highest to lowest

Gombe: N965

Niger: N955

Zamfara: N945

Sokoto: N930

Kaduna: N925

Nassarawa: N920

Bauchi: N915

Akwa Ibom: N910

Borno: N910

Cross River: N910

Yobe: N910

Ebonyi: N908

Abia: N905

Adamawa: N905

Anambra: N905

Enugu: N905

Imo: N905

Kano: N905

Taraba: N905

Bayelsa: N900

Delta: N900

Ekiti: N900

Plateau: N900

Edo: N890

Oyo: N890

Ogun: N895

Ondo: N895

Osun: N895

Rivers: N895

Kwara: N850

Lagos: N840

Abuja: N835

The new petrol price comes as a major relief for Nigerians, who hope transporters will adjust fares ahead of the Christmas and New Year travel rush.

