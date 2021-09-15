The late comic actor Baba Sala's family has lost another prominent member of the Adejumo family

A young man called Adejumo Boisala Emmanuel recently announced that the late comedian's wife has kicked the bucket

Emmanuel stated that his mother did not tell him that she would be leaving so soon, describing her as a true mother

Almost three years after late comedian Baba Sala's death, his wife Adejumo Bolanle popularly called Sala has followed suit.

The late comedian's son Adejumo Boisala Emmanuel announced the death of his mother on his Facebook page. According to him, his mother passed away after her 78th birthday celebration in July.

Late actor Baba Sala's wife is dead. Photos: @Adejumo Boisala Emmanuel

Source: Facebook

Sala is dead, family announces

According to Emmanuel who shared the news, his mother did not tell him that she would be leaving him so soon.

He said:

"My mum started with my dad in the comedy company, Alawada Comedy Group and she was the one to first played the role of Sala on stage, d role she played for almost 15 years before another junior wife took over."

Describing her as a true mother, Emmanuel expressed love for the late woman and added that she won't be forgotten.

Another family member also mourned the late woman, stating that she had gone to join her husband.

He also shared a bit about how she worked alongside her late husband to entertain Nigerians.

Nigerians sympathise with the Sala family

Taiwo Roseline Tirozyt:

"May God rest her soul."

Folakemi Abike Shitta-bey:

"May her soul rest in peace Amen."

Ademola Bamgbose:

"My condolences to the entire Adejumo family. Rest on Mama!"

Folake Martins:

"May her soul rest in peace."

Olasimbo Ademosu:

"May her soul continue to rest in perfect peace."

Abisola Oyediran:

"sleep on grandma."

Paul Sunday:

"She rests in peace."

Lucky Ikpeyan:

"Eternal rest grant unto her. Amen."

