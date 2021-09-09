Tonto Dikeh has taken to social media in remembrance of her dear mother who left the world 32 years ago

The actress posted a photo of her lookalike mum while noting that it is now time to celebrate the life she lived

Fans, colleagues in the industry flooded her comment section with words of prayers for the dear departed

Actress Tonto Dikeh has taken a moment away from the drama in her life to focus on more important issues.

The Nollywood star dedicated a post to her dearly beloved mother as she celebrated the 32nd anniversary of her departure from the world.

Tonto Dikeh marks death anniversary of lookalike mum who died 32 years ago. Photo: @tontolet

Source: Instagram

Tonto while sharing an old photo of her lookalike mum explained that the family members have spent years hurting and eventually finding healing.

She added that it is now time to celebrate the life and times of the deceased. Tonto also prayed for her mother to continue resting in peace.

Tonto wrote:

"Celebration of Life32years Gone..We’ve hurt, we’ve healed ,now it’s time to celebrate what beautiful life you may have lived. I hope you keep on resting in Peace Mama Love Always, Your Little Girl."

See her post below:

Fans, colleagues react

The most stirred reactions from fans and colleagues who joined the actress to offer words of prayers for her late mother.

Read some of the comments sighted below:

myangel4life91 said:

"May her soul rest in peace ️️️..ur look alike."

drsmileobi said:

"You really missed her this period. You would have run to her for help but anyways God is you strength. Celebration time."

adaoraakidi said:

"Rest on beautiful lady what stunning resemblance you look so much like your mother."

nkechiblessingsunday said:

"Keep resting."

rechaelokonkwo said:

"Keep resting in peace beautiful woman."

Source: Legit.ng