Uche Ogbodo is preparing to celebrate her 39th birthday, and she took her fans along as she went to see a dentist

The actress told her followers that she had told them that she was doing a makeover as she went to whiten her teeth

However, some fans disagreed with her stated age, sharing what they believe is her real age and explaining why she can never be 39 years old

Nigerian actress Uche Ogbodo’s name continues to be a hot topic among her critics, who have reacted to a new video she shared on social media.

The mother of three, who recently underwent a Brazilian Backside Lift (BBL), revealed she is preparing for another procedure and informed her fans about it.

Uche Ogbodo's new age sparks debate among fans. Photo credit@ucheogbodo

Source: Instagram

In the viral clip, she was seen telling her followers that she was going for a teeth whitening treatment and invited them to follow her journey.

The movie star, who fought her colleagues' fans also mentioned that she would soon be turning 39 and that all the makeovers were part of her birthday celebration.

Fans react to Uche Ogbodo’s video

Many viewers expressed doubt about the actress’s stated age. Some claimed she has been acting since their secondary school days, while others said their sisters were classmates with Uche Ogbodo and shared their sisters’ ages to dispute that she is 39.

Uche Ogbodo's new post upsets her fans. Photo credit@ucheogbodo

Source: Instagram

However, a few people who know the actress personally confirmed that she is indeed 39.

They urged her critics to focus on her playful nature rather than her body shape, which they suggested might be misleading.

See the Instagram video here:

How fans reacted to the video

Reactions have trailed the post made by the actress. Here are some comments below:

@lily_nomsy shared:

"I remember watching her movies when I was still in primary school,how come she’s 39?.This woman is 50years."

@itslamosi commented:

"She is not less than 45."

@miriam_ijeomah said

"Nobody wan reach 40 again even my baby brother I was backing when she was already acting campus movie is 20 this year."

@miriam_ijeomah reacted:

"Nobody wan reach 40 again..even my baby brother I was backing when she was already acting campus movie is 20 this year."

@mz__soo commented:

"If Angela Okorie is almost 50(this year), there is no way Uche is 39. Nobody should come for me o."

@oneheart_but_two shared:

"No wonder you guys keep omitting the movie year on YouTube, you’re married with beautiful kids and you’ve done so well for yourself.. so what’s really the point reducing your age. This why aunty Kate will forever be my fav."

Uche Ogbodo loses properties worth million

Legit.ng had reported that actress Doris Ogala had stated that her colleague, Uche Ogbodo had lost properties worth millions.

In the post, she didn't state how the incident happened but another blogger known as Cutis Jullss said robbers broke into the store and cleared some goods.

Some fans were happy about the development as they recounted what Ogbodo had done in the past to warrant the misfortune

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng