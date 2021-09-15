Veteran Nollywood actor Kanayo O. Kanayo has taken to social media to celebrate an important milestone in his career as a lawyer

The much-loved movie legend celebrated his one year anniversary of getting called to the bar with some lovely pictures

Fans and colleagues thronged the comment section with congratulatory messages for the respected thespian

It has indeed been an amazing one year for Nollywood’s Kanayo O. Kanayo who took on the challenge to follow a new career path as a lawyer.

The veteran actor recently took to his Instagram page celebrating an important milestone.

Actor Kanayo O. Kanayo marks one year anniversary of getting called to bar. Photo: @kanayo.o.kanayo

Source: Instagram

Kanayo announced to fans and colleagues that Wednesday, September 15, makes it exactly one year since he was called to the bar.

In a different portion of his post, the actor told fans that in the weeks ahead, many are going to finally see the reasons why he decided to pursue a career in law.

He wrote:

"One year at the Nigerian Bar. To God be the glory. A TEST ......that will change the Law & Entertainment landscape will hit you end of October. You will now know why I read LAW."

The actor accompanied his post with several pictures he which he was spotted in a full lawyer’s regalia.

Check out his post below:

Fans, colleagues congratulate actor

The post was received with congratulatory messages from fans and other well-wishers. Read messages to the actor below:

jemimaosunde said:

"Congratulations uncle ."

happine87 said:

"Congratulations sir , may God strength you."

jbcityproperties_ng said:

"Congratulations Sir."

klinyoung said:

"A sacrifice to remember."

chachaekefaani said:

"Congratulations."

sylvesterogbariemu said:

"Of course! You're a paramount lawyer and great actor."

