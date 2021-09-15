Umahi backs FG, Says states should not collect VAT

Governor Dave Umahi is in support of President Buhari's decision regarding the Value Added Tax collection

The Ebonyi state governor said he is not in support of state governors collecting VAT, rather the FIRS should do so

Umahi noted that the collection and sharing of tax by the FIRS would aid the administrative restructuring of states in the country

The face-off between the federal government and state governors over the collection of Value Added Tax (VAT), has continued to raise reactions in recent days.

Recently, the Ebonyi state Governor David Umahi has said that the state is not in support of Rivers, Lagos and other states in their moves to collect Value Added Tax.

The Punch reported that Umahi stated this at a dinner organised in honour of a former Chief of Army Staff and Nigerian Ambassador to the Republic of Benin, Amb. Tukur Buratai, on Monday, September 13.

Governor Dave Umahi has supported the federal government, saying Rivers, Lagos, others should not collect VAT. Photo credit: Governor David Nweze Umahi, Rivers State Government

Umahi said Ebonyi was solidly and would continually throw its weight behind the Federal Inland Revenue Service’s collection of VAT.

Speaking at the dinner held at the governor’s lodge, centenary city, Abakaliki, Umahi reiterated that state would not support any of the states collecting VAT, adding “Evil will continue to thrive if good people keep quiet.”

He said:

“Ebonyi state is not in support of any state collecting VAT. We are in support that FIRS should continue to collect tax and share.”

Recall that the Igbo National Movement (INM) on Friday, September 10, called on the Southeast governors to stand up and reject the collection of VAT, by the Federal Government of Nigeria, a report by Vanguard indicates.

According to the group, stopping FG’s VAT collections from the states, the Southeast governors would have more resources to develop the infrastructure in the zone and pay salaries and pension.

Presidency reveals President Buhari’s final decision on VAT controversy

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that the Nigerian presidency has said that President Muhammadu Buhari will respect the final verdict on the issue of Value Added Tax (VAT) as decided by the Supreme Court.

The report indicate that the presidential spokesman, Femi Adesina, made the disclosure while speaking during an interview on Arise TV.

Adesina noted that though the case may drag up to the Supreme Court, the Nigerian leader would respect the rule of law.

Hisbah destroys alcoholic products as Southern states decides not to share VAT with Northern states

In a related development, the Hisbah Board has continued to confiscate alcoholic products produced in other states and distributed to the region as Southern governors move to deny northern states Value Added Tax (VAT).

The Sharia-backed state police reiterated that it won't allow the distribution or sales of alcoholic products as it goes against its religious tenet which frowns against intoxication.

Legit.ng gathered that the activities of Hisbah has prevented beer producers from making gains in northern Nigeria, and also causes revenue loss for no-trade and offpro-trade businesses operating in the Islamic.

