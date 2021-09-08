A 96-year-old father, Victor Coella, has appealed against the case of speed violation he was charged with

While speaking in court, the old father said he only drives when it is important and never sped as charged

When the judge, Frank Caprio, heard him speak about how he drove his 63-year-old child to the hospital, he was touched

A 96-year-old man, Victor Coella, was charged for overspeeding in a school zone. When he got a mail in his inbox that he has violated the speed limit, the man said he was surprised.

In a video that was originally posted in 2019, the man said he was not going to pay the fine, adding that he would rather appear in court. While in court, the judge, Frank Caprio, told him his charge, Global Positive News reports.

I was only taking my son to the hospital

With a shaking hand on a microphone, the man’s defence got many people really emotional. He told the judge that he does not drive as fast as the violation said he did.

He went on to say that because of his age, the only time he drives is when it is really necessary. He stated that he was only driving his 63-year-old son who has cancer to the hospital for bloodwork.

You are a good man

When Frank heard this, he felt sorry for him. He went ahead to tell the old man that he is amazed that he still takes care of his child even in his old age.

The judge said he is a very good man as he dismissed his case. The video of the court proceeding has generated massive reactions from thousands on social media. Coella was later honoured after the session, FOX News report.

Watch the moment below:

At the time of writing this report, the video has over 170,000 views with thousands of comments.

Below are some of the reactions:

wellingtonparmar said:

"I’ve seen this numerous times and it always gets me."

carissa21lee said:

"I want to help drive this gentleman!"

blacknblueheart said:

"That's a good Judge. He never fails to impress me. Wish more were like him."

the_nicole_marie said:

"Who gave him a ticket! I’m pretty sure he told the officer the circumstances!"

lunarmandy said:

"This clip never gets old, love this clip."

