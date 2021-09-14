Popular Media personality, Debola Lagos, aka Debola William's star-studded and high profile wedding in August was the talk of town.

The socialite married Kenny, the daughter of former Ogun state governor, Gbenga Daniel, in a beautiful affair.

From their outfits for their pre-wedding shoot to the people that graced the wedding, and beautiful intimate moments shared on social media, it is clear that Debola and his wife are in love.

Debola Lagos and his beautiful wife, Kenny Photo credit: @bellanaijawedings/@debolalagos

Source: Instagram

The pair also went for their honeymoon in Seychelles, which is one of the top honeymoon and lovers' destination.

Photos and video from some of their moments has got us gushing out loud and Legit.ng has gathered them for your viewing pleasure.

1. Debola goes poetic

The caption of this post is as beautiful as the post itself, two lovers taking on the world and sharing beautiful moments together.

The post is laden with Dabola's amazing promises for his woman.

2. Under the sea

This is one of the magical moments that is enjoyed in Seychelles and Debola and his wife looked perfect together in the sea.

They definitely enjoyed every moment.

3. Debola enjoys some lone time

Well, Mr W seems to be soaking up all the pleasant scenery that no one will ever get tired of seeing, but there is no need to ask for the Mrs. She's behind the camera.

4. The signature

Is it really Debola without the red cap and white outfit? We love how the media personality took his signature look on his honeymoon. Hehe.

5. The perfect package

This post is a series of photos from Debola and his wife and it captured their beautiful and amazing honeymoon moments together.

From the outfits to props, and their poses, what is not to love? Love, money and vacation is the perfect trio! Swipe left to enjoy!

Gov Gbenga Daniel walks daughter down the aisle

The joy of every parent is to witness their children's big day and for former Ogun state governor, Gbenga Daniel, it was not different.

Daniel's beautiful daughter, Kenny walked down the aisle with her man, media mogul Debola Lagos on Saturday, August 8.

Photos and videos from the event trended on social media as friends and colleagues of the couple turned up for them on their special day.

Source: Legit.ng