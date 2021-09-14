For the first time ever, the Big Brother Naija show recorded the voluntary exit of a season six housemate, Kayvee

The young man whose actions in the house raised eyebrows among viewers and colleagues finally decided to go home on health grounds

In a video shared on Kayvee's page, the housemates could not contain their joy as he assured that he has become stronger

All seems to be going on well for Big Brother Naija ex-housemate, Kayvee, who exited the show on health grounds.

The photographer seems to be doing well now as he had made public appearances as well as addressed fans on social media.

Kayvee gets housemates emotional Photo credit: @mrkayvee

Source: Instagram

He also had the opportunity to talk to his fellow housemates.

Kayvee assures housemates that he is well

A video sighted on Kayvee's page showed the moment the 11 contestants left in the house jumped for joy on seeing him on their screen.

Some of them even became emotional as Kayvee assured them in the short clip that he is stronger and better.

Kayvee noted that he missed them all, as well as the house, he also wished the housemates all the best and urged them to stay happy and focused.

"Happy I got to speak with the housemates since my departure from the #BBNaija house. I love them all and wish them the best. This will always be my family! Let’s party soon."

Watch the video below:

Reactions

thearinolao:

"Awww KayVee!! Soo sweet."

i_am_shai:

"A teary moment, shine on Kayvee."

promiseeffiong320:

"Awwwn, it is the happiness for me. You’re loved kayvee."

mhz_ijay:

"See my Liquorose is almost crying, see Emmanuel and Whitemoney reaction. We love you Mr Kayvee."

fomosara_:

"Not sure I've ever seen Emmanuel cry till that video was played! You are loved Kayvee, thank you for coming on the show."

ms_goldieanne:

"This is emotionally beautiful."

Kayvee gets 500K cash gift

Music executive, Precious Pmoney gave a N500,000 cash gift to former BBNaija housemate Kayvee after his exit from the show.

The record label owner disclosed the heartwarming gesture on his Instagram story channel.

Pmoney also pledged to always be accessible to Kayvee who was asked to withdraw from the show as his health deteriorated, anytime he needs help.

Source: Legit