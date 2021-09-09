Big Brother Naija Shine Ya Eye ex-housemate, Kayvee, made history as the first contestant ever to withdraw from the show

The photographer's exit was due to medical reasons as he needed to take care of his mental health which affected his performance in the house

Popular media personality, Dotun, recently shared a video of himself with Kayvee as they held a mini dance-off after his interview

The Big Brother Naija Shine Ya Eye season took a different turn when ex-housemate, Kayvee opted to go home after spending just a few days on the show.

Before his exit from the show, the 26-year old exhibited some disturbing characters like breaking down in tears which was a source of worry for his colleagues and fans.

Kayvee and Dotun dance in the studio Photo credit: @do2dtun

Kayvee is back

Kayvee's withdrawal has afforded him the opportunity to focus on his mental health with the right support.

In a recent video posted by popular OAP Dotun, a healthier and happier looking Kayvee was spotted dancing in the studio with him.

The two men had a mini dance-off as they showed off their skills to the song playing in the background.

Dotun captioned the post with:

"BIG! BIG!! “MOOD” with @mrkayvee at his 1st Exclusive interview! with me on @coolfmlagos after his exit from the #BBNaija house."

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react

A lot of people who were worried about the young man when he suddenly pulled out of the show are relieved that he is back to normal.

Read some of the comments sighted on the post below:

tall_esther:

"Such a happy soul."

missanne_incredible:

"Good to see @mrkayvee outside."

pretty_lady_rocks:

"Awwwww... I trust you to make him feel at home with your constructive questions. You are the best to ever do it."

flakkyflakes:

"Wish he stayed longer."

madambanga:

"Awww cute kayveee. Your light must shine from now."

Kayvee says he underestimated the effect of Isolation on his mental health

The photographer took everyone by surprise after he withdrew from the show on the grounds that he needed medical attention.

Different reasons were speculated on social media and the young man took to his Instagram page to formally address the issue.

The ex-housemate disclosed that he underestimated the effect weeks of isolation would have on his mental health and he really wanted to stay in the house till the last day.

