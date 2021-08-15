Singer Mr Raw hospitalised after getting involved in ghastly car accident.

Entertainer Mr Raw has been given a second chance at life and he is more than grateful to the almighty God

The musician in a recent Instagram post announced that he was involved in a ghastly car accident in Abuja

Mr Raw explained that he was rescued unconscious from the accident scene and taken to a hospital where he is now receiving treatment

Fans, colleagues in the industry thronged his comment section to thank God on his behalf and wish him a speedy recovery

Nigerian entertainer Mr Raw has lifted his voice in praise to the lord after surviving a ghastly car accident in Abuja.

The entertainer shared pictures on his Instagram page showing the completely damaged cars at the scene of the accident.

Mr Raw lands in hospital after getting involved in ghastly car accident. Photo: @talk2raw

Source: Instagram

He also shared photos of himself and a friend as they received treatment at the hospital. The singer sustained injuries to the face, head and some other parts of his body.

In his caption, Mr Raw explained that he was pulled out of the car in an unconscious state.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

According to him, the accident happened after another car rammed into his vehicle.

"I was involved in a ghastly motor accident early this morning at Abuja (before Bannex junction)...I was unconscious when I was pulled out of the red car after another driver rammed into our car."

Mr Raw added that he passed out twice but has now been stabilized at the hospital where he is receiving treatment alongside a friend and their driver.

See his post below:

Fans, colleagues show concern for Mr Raw

The news got fans and industry colleagues wishing Mr Raw well in the comment section. Read some of their messages below:

fiokee said:

"So sorry about this bro. God is with you. Get well soon."

efemoney said:

"Wow… God is good Legend Get well soon."

nuella_njubigbo said:

"Omg! Thank God for your life bro...quickest recovery I pray."

abdulkareemeedris said:

"To GOD be the glory my brother."

iam_kcee said:

"Omg ‍♂️ thank you lord God is with you my brother."

BBNaija's Gedoni survives car accident in Lagos

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that Reality star Gedoni gave thanks to the almighty God after getting involved in a near-death experience.

The BBNaija star in a post shared on Instagram disclosed that he was involved in a car accident around the Lekki, Epe axis.

Gedoni assured fans and colleagues that he survived the accident unhurt and his car also suffered zero damages.

Source: Legit