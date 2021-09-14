Big Brother Naija star, Tuoyo has got people talking on social media after he revealed the kind of girls he has been meeting

The reality star cried out on social media and suggested that he needs divine intervention to break the chain

According to Tuoyo, Shiloh 2021 is the place to be considering the fact that he is only attracted to broken girls

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Tuoyo has cried out on social media over his love life and the kind of women he attracts.

Taking to his Instagram story channel the reality star noted that he thinks he really needs to attend a Christian prayer intervention, Shiloh, this year.

Tuoyo says he meets broken girls Photo credit: @itstuoyoofficial

Source: Instagram

He expressed confusion over the fact that he only meets and is attracted to broken girls.

He wrote:

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

"I think i really need to attend Shiloh this year, because i don't know why it's only broken girls i always meet or get attracted to."

See the post as sighted on Instagram below:

Nigerians react

Seeing as Shiloh is something that is said to be for women especially those in their late twenties or early thirties so that they can find husbands, Tuoyo's post garnered a lot of comments.

Read some of the comments gathered below:

oma__benn:

"Even men don join us for this Shiloh matter. You’re welcome."

lizzyofvalor_:

"Maybe you have a destiny to be a Potter,to mend the broken hearted. Accept your calling bro."

moshakodaku:

"You attract who you are, fix yourself oga."

l.tobiloba:

"You attract what you put out there which is exactly what you need. Re-evaluate yourself."

mseroticaa:

"Or a psychologist. To help you unravel the deep reasons you like broken girls. There is trauma somewhere."

imoh14:

"Make sure you get a front seat."

thetruthtellerongram:

"You don't need attend shiloh. You just attract your kind."

Tuoyo gifts himself a car

Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate Tuoyo Ideh couldn't keep calm as he marked his birthday on Sunday, August 15.

In the mood of celebration, the reality star took to his Instagram page announcing that he rewarded himself with a car to mark his new age.

Tuoyo described the car as the best birthday gift to himself as he appreciated God for making it possible.

Source: Legit.ng