Former BBNaija housemates of the Shine Ya Eyes season were reunited under the same roof over the weekend

The reality stars had an interesting time at a party organised by Abeg, the official sponsor of the ongoing edition

Boma, Tega, Arin, Beatrice, JMK among others were all sighted looking stunning as they had the time of their lives

Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemates of the Sine Ya Eyes season have already moved on from activities of the house and are now enjoying what the outside world has for them.

Just recently, the housemates were reunited at a 90s-themed party which was organised by the official sponsor of the ongoing season.

BBNaija: Evicted Shine Ya Eyes housemates reunite, party hard. Photo: @tharinolao/@its_tegadominic/@bomaakpore

Source: Instagram

Housemates who had left the house over the past weeks all came together for the first time since they left Biggie’s house.

Best friends Arin and Peace were spotted side by side in videos posted on Instagram.

Boma, Tega, JMK, among other former housemates were all seen in videos that showed they truly had an enjoyable time at the party.

Check out some fun moments from the party below:

Some other housemates also took to their respective pages with some cool photos showing how they showed up at the event.

Check out some of their pictures below:

