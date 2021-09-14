The Head of House game was held on Monday, September 13, and Whitemoney emerged winner for the first time on the show

Nini came second which earned her veto power, seeing as she was up for eviction, she opted to save herself as expected and replace with Cross

In a video sighted by Legit.ng on Instagram, Nini while apologising to Cross said she put him up because she knows that he will not go anywhere

The Big Brother Naija season 6 is gradually drawing to an end with just 11 housemates left in the Shine Ya Eye house.

Nominations on Monday, September 13, put Nini, Emmanuel, Yousef, Angel and Saskay up for eviction.

Nini apologises to Cross for using veto power on him Photo credit: @bigbronaija

Source: Instagram

Nini uses veto power

Nini was however able to give herself one more week in the house after she earned veto power for emerging second after Whitemoney in the Head of House game that same day.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

The veto power enabled Nini to save herself and put another person up to replace her and she decided to choose Cross.

Nini apologises to Cross

The replacement hit Cross who became downcast after and in a bid to cheer him up, Nini apologised to him in the garden.

She explained that she put him up because she thinks he will come back for sure and couldn't put up Queen who has been up for eviction back to back.

Nini also noted that she wasn't thinking, and even though she put Cross up intentionally, she was still sorry. She added that she knows that he will not be sent home.

Cross accepted her apology, gave her a hug and revealed that the closure and apology was enough for him.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react

imo_onyehighway

"Ehya the poor girl is feeling for him, only if she knew cross nominated her also. For this life eh just follow your mind because e get why."

dove4real247:

"This is the second time this is happening to Cross, not funny at all and they keep saying I know you are strong and will come back. What nonsense!"

chi_miriam:

"I truly dont wrap it all, like why acting sorry when this is a game? You did what you did and that's it."

marianbodunwa:

"Like seriously, it’s a messed up game. If only Nini knew he nominated her for eviction. Karma worked against him."

Nini opens up to Saga about their relationship

One of the ships on the BBNaija Shine Ya Eye show seemed to be on shaky feet after Nini told Saga that she did not want to lead him on.

In what appeared to be a candid conversation between the two, Nini explained to Saga that she did not want to play with his emotions considering that he is human.

According to her, she does not want to lead him on knowing fully well that she has a relationship outside of the show.

Source: Legit.ng