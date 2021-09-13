Nollywood actress, Kemi Afolabi, has taken to social media to tell online users to leave her life alone

The movie star in an Instagram post noted that she will die alone and will be laid to rest alone

Afolabi’s post led to series of reactions from members of the online community as they weighed in

Popular Nigerian actress, Kemi Afolabi, recently shared her take on not being left alone as a known personality.

Taking to her verified Instagram page, the movie star, warned people to leave her alone because she was going to die alone.

According to her, after she is laid in her grave alone, everybody else would leave her to go to their respective homes.

Nollywood actress Kemi Afolabi speaks to fans. @kemiafolabiadeshipe.

Source: Instagram

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

On a final note, the film star reiterated for people to leave her life alone.

She wrote:

“I will die ALONE. Will be laid in my grave alone and everyone will leave after burying me alone. LEAVE MY LIFE TF ALONE!!!!”

See her post below:

Internet users react

It wasn’t long before Kemi Afolabi’s post went viral on social media and internet users shared their thoughts about it.

Only1big_m:

“You can't tell me what to do.”

Orusky4:

“No lies nobody send you.”

Domingo_loso:

“Make no fine girl leave me alone o, make dem hold me tight like stingy person with money.”

Papiiitino:

“Who dey hold this one before?”

Chisomchinon:

“If they leave u now you'd be worried too.nor be to make mouth oohh.everyone wants to be left alone until people actually do then ha gbahariwa.mtcheeet.”

Interesting.

Kemi Afolabi's lookalike daughter marks 11th birthday

Popular Nigerian movie star, Kemi Afolabi Adesipe, was in a celebratory mood after her daughter, Darasimi, clocked a new age.

The much loved actress’ little one turned 11 on August 5, 2021, and the movie star made sure to celebrate her in a special way.

Taking to her verified Instagram page, Kemi Afolabi shared an adorable video of her lookalike daughter and accompanied with an emotional caption where she thanked God for her life.

The movie star shared another post with a compilation of the celebrant’s photos. Afolabi prayed for God to always be with her daughter.

Source: Legit