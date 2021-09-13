Nigerian music superstar, Wizkid was the headline act at the Maddison Square Garden, MSG in New York over the weekend

Female fans were left ecstatic as he mounted the stage to deliver his several hits and once again put Nigerian music on the map

Starboy promised his New York fans more time on stage the next time he will be performing in their city

Nigerian music superstar, Wizkid treated fans to electrifying performances at the popular Maddison Square Garden, New York, United States.

He left fans screaming their lungs out as they chanted his name and sang along to his electrifying music performance.

Wizkid has been doing everything within his capacity to put Nigerian music on the international scene as many regard him as our own Michael Jackson.

Wizkid's latest chart-topping album, made in Lagos, deluxe version has American megastar, Justin Bieber featured on the remix of monster hit, Essence with Tems. The American labelled the track song of the summer.

He posted a short video of fans love in faraway US and promised to give his New York fans three hours of nonstop performance the next time he will be in their city with the caption:

"I live for this! Thank you NEW YORK!!! MSG next time. 3hours for you."

Wizkid wins big at MTV VMA awards

Wizkid was one of the big winners at the just concluded MTV video music awards show held at the Barclays Center, United States.

He won in the category of best cinematography for Beyonce's brown skin girl video, beating other international stars like Justin Bieber and Lady Gaga for the coveted price.

Fans of the Made in Lagos crooner have been sending congratulatory messages to him since the announcement was made but he is yet to thank the organisers of the award show for the big price. Here is a comprehensive list of winners at the award night.

