A clip showing a pastor celebrating as a church member sprayed him money has got many people talking

The whole area around the altar was strewn with money as the rich member kept spraying more to the amazement of many

When he got to the altar, he knelt as the pastor placed his hand on him and happily prayed for him

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

A video showing a man carpeting a church altar with money as he sprayed his pastor has stirred massive reactions online.

In the short clip that has gone really viral, a man faced the pulpit as he threw money in the air as if it was a party going. Choir members sang in as the pastor expressed great delight at the man's action.

The pastor stood on a spot as the man sprayed the money. Photo source: @Instablog9ja

Source: Instagram

It should be noted that at the time of writing this report, Legit.ng cannot independently verify the video that was shared by Instablog9ja on Instagram.

What a display

At a moment during the outlandish display of wealth, the man kneeled before the pastor as he placed his hand on him to pray.

The noise in the church was massive, swelling the man's confidence with every step he took towards the altar. Many people have since reacted angrily to the video.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

This does not look good

As at the time of writing this report, the post has gathered over 4,000 comments with over 40,000 likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

toskyme_fashion said:

"Na the pastor suppose kneel make him pray for am."

djbeejordan said:

"Ahhh wasn’t what Jesus fought against when they turned a church environment to a market place in the Bible?"

shez_kemi said:

"How people spent money lavishly baffles me."

lady_henriet said:

"So he can’t tell him to stop because it’s money? Vanity!"

PAY ATTENTION: Download our mobile app to enjoy the latest news update

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a viral video shared by social media handle @Naija_PR, however, proved otherwise as young men threw money in the air without caution in the church as the choir sang on.

Men believed to be either elders or pastors danced as some gathered the avalanche on the floor. A part of the video showed two full basins of money.

After spraying some notes, the men kneeled amid the prophets, dipped their hands into their bags for more bunches as they threw more into the offering basins.

Source: Legit